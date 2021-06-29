"If you've had the career he's had, you want to play for as long as possible" - Marc Rosset on Roger Federer's potential retirement

Former Olympic singles champion Marc Rosset believes Roger Federer deserves to go out on his own terms considering the kind of career the Swiss legend has had.

One of the most decorated players to have graced the game, Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, has a slew of records and milestones against his name.

However, age appears to be catching up to the 39-year-old, who is battling his way back to full fitness after two knee surgeries last year. Federer made the Roland Garros fourth round this year before withdrawing from the tournament but endured a shock second-round defeat to Felix Auger Aliassime in Halle.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Rosset, who won the singles gold medal at the 1992 Olympics, said Federer needs to be cautious of injuring his knee agains, as another operation could potentially spell the end of his career.

"There is a parameter that must not be lost when we analyse what Roger is doing on the court: if suddenly there is a relapse, or another problem in the knee, it's over. You don't have a third possible operation and a comeback at 41. So you've got to have that somewhere in your brain."

The 50-year-old also said considering the kind of career Federer has had, he deserves to play for as long as his body allows him to.

"If you love tennis like he loves tennis, and if you have the career he has, you don't want it to be a fluke that decides when it's the end," he added. "You want to play as long as possible, so I can understand that there is less carelessness."

Roger Federer opens bid for ninth Wimbledon title against Adrian Mannarino

Roger Federer

Making his 23rd consecutive appearance at his favorite stop on the tennis calendar, Roger Federer will launch his bid for a record-extending ninth title against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The Swiss has won all six of his previous meetings against the left-hander, including two at Wimbledon.

During his pre-tournament press conference, the Swiss said he was feeling pumped up for his return to Wimbledon.

“I'm excited. I think I've got to take the positives out of these past few weeks, that I'm actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance," he said. “I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week – which is the goal here right now – that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by. I believe it's very much possible.”

