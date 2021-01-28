If Roger Federer's movement is limited, he may have to go out blasting people off the court: Jim Courier

Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the finest ever proponents of attacking tennis. And in recent years the Swiss legend has increased his reliance on offense even more, so that he can reduce the stress on his aging body.

In that context, Jim Courier believes Roger Federer will have no choice but to double down on this approach given that his movement will possibly have been hampered by his double-knee surgery.

Jim Courier is a two-time Australian Open champion, having won the title in both 1992 and 1993. The 50-year-old also has two French Opens to his name, and like Roger Federer, has made the final of every single Major.

While speaking on Wide World of Sports Radio, Courier stated that Roger Federer's style of play would henceforth be dictated by how well he can move. While he is known to be one of the most efficient movers of all time, Federer has slowed down in recent years, and Courier opined that the Swiss will be left with no choice but to play an ultra-aggressive brand of tennis to keep the points short.

“It's all going to come down to where his (Roger Federer) knee is at after having two surgeries on it last year," Courier said. “Is his movement going to allow him the freedom to play the tennis that he loves and that he's been so incredible at? I truly believe his racquet skills won't go anywhere in spite of not playing a tournament since last year's Australian Open.”

“It's all going to boil down to his movement," Courier added. "If he can move, he will be able to play at a high level. If his movement is limited, he may have to go out blasting and try blast people off the court to prevent him from playing defense.”

Someone outside of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will win a Major this year: Jim Courier

Novak Djokovic with his 2019 Australian Open title

Jim Courier then moved on to Novak Djokovic, and called the Serb the 'overwhelming favorite' for the Australian Open. The American also predicted that someone outside the ‘Big 3’ will win a Major this year.

"Novak is an overwhelming favorite given how many times he has lifted the trophy and how well he played last year," Courier said. "I think throughout 2021, yes (someone outside of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer will win a Major).

Before last year’s US Open (where Dominic Thiem won the title), Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had accounted for all of the previous 13 Majors. The last time someone other than than them had won a Slam was back at the 2016 US Open, when Stan Wawrinka beat Novak Djokovic in the final.

Jim Courier reckons that such dominance at the Slams is unlikely to be witnessed from the ‘Big 3’ in 2021, but he cautioned that Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will still be the men to beat Down Under.

"I don't think the old guard is going to sweep all the Majors as they have in recent years," Courier added. "But I do expect that one of the old guards will win the Australian Open on the men's side."