"If this was the scenario on the WTA people would be going nuts" - Mark Petchey on possibility of Casper Ruud becoming World No. 1

Casper Ruud is one of three players in contention to become the World No. 1 next week following Daniil Medvedev's elimination at the US Open, with the others being Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

The Norwegian booked his place in the semifinals of the tournament with a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(4) win over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini. Ruud, who's currently ranked 7th in the world, can take the top spot in the rankings if he wins the US Open or if Alcaraz does not reach the final.

Former tennis player Mark Petchey, however, is not happy with the prospect of Rudd replacing Medvedev at the top. The Brit pointed out that the 23-year-old had not won a single tournament higher than ATP 250 and claimed that people would be "going nuts" if a similar scenario played out on the WTA circuit.

"Without winning an event above 250. If this was the scenario on the WTA people would be going nuts. That’s the reality though. Majors should have more points at the back end of their events to stop this. Whatever anyone wants to think they are what the wider audience care about." Petchey wrote in his tweet.

Ruud has won nine singles titles so far and all of them are ATP 250 tournaments. However, he has had a few good runs at higher-level tournaments, notably reaching the finals of the French Open and the Miami Masters this season. Last year, he reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals and two Masters 1000 tournaments.

"Everything sort of went my favor" - Casper Ruud after reaching the 2022 US Open semifinals

Casper Ruud beat Matteo Berrettini to reach the semifinals of the US Open

In his post-match press conference, Casper Ruud said that everything went in his favor and that Matteo Berrettini was not at his best.

"Thank you. Yeah, the first two sets went much better than I was expecting, if I can put it this way. Everything sort of went my favor. I was hitting all the spots, all the shots that I needed to. Matteo was maybe not showing the level he typically does," Casper Ruud said.

The Norwegian also added that the conditions were a bit in his favor with the humidity and the closed roof making the court feel a bit slower.

"But I think the conditions were a little bit in my favor with the humidity and the roof closed," Ruud added. "It made the ball or the court feel a little slower. I felt like I had more time than usual when I play against him. It was a little bit of advantage for me."

"Then third set I was also a little bit fortunate to save some set points and come back and win it on the tiebreak, but very happy to win in three straight sets. I'll have two days off before Friday's semifinal."

