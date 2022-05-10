"If this was Serena Williams, 2-game penalty, $1M fine, 6-month ban, deduct 3 Grand Slam titles" - Tennis fans reacts to Denis Shapovalov's Italian Open outburst

Denis Shapovalov's latest outburst during his first-round encounter at the 2022 Italian Open has drawn some very strong reactions from the tennis community and on social media.

Fans have not taken too well to Shapovalov's audible -- rather loud -- obscenity aimed at the packed stadium crowds, cheering for the Canadian's opponent and home favorite Lorenzo Sonego.

Most reactions on Twitter, however, focussed on the lack of disciplinary action taken against Shapovalov -- who is no stranger to on-court outbursts. Fans were quick to draw parallels to Serena Williams receiving harsher penalties for her outburst at the 2018 US Open.

A Twitter user joked that Williams would have been awarded a multiple-game penalty, a hefty fine and been banned from the sport for six months had she acted in a manner akin to Shapovalov.

"If this was Serena Williams, 2 games penalty. $1M fine, 6 months ban, deduct 3 Grand Slam titles," a user wrote on Twitter.

muguruthless @IdemoAna



- 2 games penalty

- $1M fine

- 6 months ban

- Deduct 3 GS titles



But we move doublefault28 @doublefault28 @eurosport) 🗣️( 🗣️(🎥@eurosport) https://t.co/xvWWxwXWHu If this was Serena:- 2 games penalty- $1M fine- 6 months ban- Deduct 3 GS titlesBut we move twitter.com/doublefault28/… If this was Serena:- 2 games penalty- $1M fine- 6 months ban- Deduct 3 GS titlesBut we move twitter.com/doublefault28/…

Another user, echoing the sentiment, highlited the privilege accorded to white male athletes -- a view previously put forth by Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, earlier this year -- when it comes to linence in punishments for unruly behavior.

"Now if a woman, or more specifically a black woman, or MORE specifically Serena Williams did this… hmmmmm," the user wrote.

Notably, Williams faced widespread backlash for her "you're a thief" rant targeted at Carlos Ramos during the 2018 US Open final, where she played Naomi Osaka. Members of the tennis fraternity, including Osaka herself, have since pointed out the sexist undertones of the controversy and the global reactions to it.

Shapovalov went on to win the dramatic encounter 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3 after three hours and 11 minutes to progress into the second round.

"Denis Shapovalov has just not improved his attitude" - Tennis fans on Twitter

Shapovalov at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022.

Fans also highlighted similar past incidents involving Shapovalov, saying that the youngster has shown very little growth when it comes to his on-court behavior over the years.

"Denis Shapovalov has just not improved his attitude and temper. He is still the same, spoilt kid who needs to take more steps with calming himself down," a user wrote.

A section of fans, however, had a more sympathetic view of the entire situation. Replying to a video of the incident, a Twitter user said Shapovalov was "respectful" in general and highlighted the heckling that he underwent at the hands of the robust Italian crowd.

Jakemilkdrnkr @Jake04111014 @doublefault28 @eurosport Shapovalov is an amazing athlete and always very respectful. Im sure something really bad must’ve happened that triggered this reaction. Post the whole picture and not just where he is cursing @doublefault28 @eurosport Shapovalov is an amazing athlete and always very respectful. Im sure something really bad must’ve happened that triggered this reaction. Post the whole picture and not just where he is cursing

A few fans, meanwhile, resorted to humor to react to Denis Shapovalov's outburst. One took to Twitter to share a video of the Canadian screaming at the crowd, captioning it:

"Me when someone who knows nothing about tennis tell me it's boring," the Twitter user wrote.

Vansh @vanshv2k Me when someone who knows nothing about tennis tells me it’s boring Me when someone who knows nothing about tennis tells me it’s boring https://t.co/FkX05Wrtce

Edited by Keshav Gopalan