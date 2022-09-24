"If only all sporting rivals were like this" - Tennis fans swoon over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal talking about how much they mean to each other

Roger Federer's last match at the Laver Cup left everyone teary-eyed. The Swiss maestro's farewell match, a doubles contest alongside Rafael Nadal, ended in a loss to the American pair of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.
In the post-match press conference, Federer and Nadal spoke fondly of their relationship as they both reflected on their on-court friendship.
Tennis fans from all over the world swooned over the duo as they reacted to the love and mutual respect both the legends hold for each other, with one user acknowledging the great rivalry and friendship between the two greats.
"Damn no sporting rivalry can match the rivalry of these two because it's not just an intense rivalry but it's so much more beyond that!" a fan wrote.
Another fan relished the occasion, saying that the match and the tournament brought different fans together.
"Today has had the power to bridge the gap between every single fan base, their power," a tweet said.
One user wished for a future match between Federer and Nadal's kids.
"I’ll literally cry if their kids play each other on tour somehow," a user stated.
Another fan cherished the duo's contribution to the sport.
"I just can't I think my heart is irretrievably broken. The way they speak about each other. If only all sporting rivals were like this. Tennis not only won with these 2 but also will now never be the same. It's both heartbreaking & beautifully poetic."
Here are some of the more fan reactions:
"We enjoy each other's company" - Roger Federer on his relationship with Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had eventful careers over the years. The duo, popularly known as "Fedal," have won a collective 62 Grand Slam titles.
Speaking at a press conference at the Laver Cup, Federer poured his heart out while reflecting on his relationship with Nadal.
"Yeah, I mean. I don't know how we got to this place after all these years, you know. We have been very connected, especially I feel the last 10 years, I'd say," he said.
Speaking about their relationship post his retirement, the 41-year-old said that "he has so much to look" forward to.
"I think we enjoy each other's company and we have so much to look on but also just enjoy spending time together," he stated.