"If only all sporting rivals were like this" - Tennis fans swoon over Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal talking about how much they mean to each other

Roger Federer's last match at the Laver Cup left everyone teary-eyed. The Swiss maestro's farewell match, a doubles contest alongside Rafael Nadal, ended in a loss to the American pair of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

In the post-match press conference, Federer and Nadal spoke fondly of their relationship as they both reflected on their on-court friendship.

Tennis fans from all over the world swooned over the duo as they reacted to the love and mutual respect both the legends hold for each other, with one user acknowledging the great rivalry and friendship between the two greats.

"Damn no sporting rivalry can match the rivalry of these two because it's not just an intense rivalry but it's so much more beyond that!" a fan wrote.

"Damn no sporting rivalry can match the rivalry of these two because it's not just an intense rivalry but it's so much more beyond that!" a fan wrote.

Another fan relished the occasion, saying that the match and the tournament brought different fans together.

"Today has had the power to bridge the gap between every single fan base, their power," a tweet said.

"Today has had the power to bridge the gap between every single fan base, their power," a tweet said.

One user wished for a future match between Federer and Nadal's kids.

"I’ll literally cry if their kids play each other on tour somehow," a user stated.

Another fan cherished the duo's contribution to the sport.

"I just can't I think my heart is irretrievably broken. The way they speak about each other. If only all sporting rivals were like this. Tennis not only won with these 2 but also will now never be the same. It's both heartbreaking & beautifully poetic."

Another fan imagined the future:

"Can you imagine these two reminiscing about their matches 40 years from now? Will be incredible."

Here are some of the more fan reactions:

"I just can't I think my heart is irretrievably broken. The way they speak about each other. If only all sporting rivals were like this. Tennis not only won with these 2 but also will now never be the same. It's both heartbreaking & beautifully poetic."

One user responded:

"Absolutely, that's the bigger point that everyone should take away from this. If everyone could respect their compatriots in other sports the same way. Sports shouldn't fuel hatred"

Another fan wrote:

"Damn it. I thought I was done with the tissues for the night."

One user commented:

"This is so incredible. The respect and love these guys have for one another as such fierce rivals is special."

Another reaction stated:

"Love this. This level of respect and connection between rivals and friends is rare."

A fan noted:

"Two very professional men who have evolved together and are a credit to their parents as human beings."

"We enjoy each other's company" - Roger Federer on his relationship with Rafael Nadal

Laver Cup 2022 - Day One

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had eventful careers over the years. The duo, popularly known as "Fedal," have won a collective 62 Grand Slam titles.

Speaking at a press conference at the Laver Cup, Federer poured his heart out while reflecting on his relationship with Nadal.

"Yeah, I mean. I don't know how we got to this place after all these years, you know. We have been very connected, especially I feel the last 10 years, I'd say," he said.

Yasmin Syed @yasminstefsyed



Grab the tissues. I asked Federer and Nadal to talk about what they meant to each other on a personal level, away from the sport.Grab the tissues. #LaverCup I asked Federer and Nadal to talk about what they meant to each other on a personal level, away from the sport.Grab the tissues. #LaverCup https://t.co/hyhgLCVxAw

Speaking about their relationship post his retirement, the 41-year-old said that "he has so much to look" forward to.

"I think we enjoy each other's company and we have so much to look on but also just enjoy spending time together," he stated.

