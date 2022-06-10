"If you substituted Djokovic's name for Nadal and ran the story, the media would be hysterical calling him cheating and doping" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard playing with an anaesthetized foot at the French Open

Rafael Nadal captured his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title at the 2022 French Open, racing to a flawless 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win over Casper Ruud in the final. With the triumph, the Spaniard also brought up his 14th French Open title, becoming the oldest man to win the event in history.

In the aftermath of the win, the Mallorcan revealed that he had been injecting his foot with pain medications for large portions of the tournament to anesthetize it, all so that he might be in the required physical position to compete.

Nadal, who suffers from a degenerative foot condition called Muller-Weiss Syndrome, was in unbearable pain coming into the French Open and was even seen visibly limping during his earlier loss at the Italian Open.

It was only thanks to this decision to anesthetize his foot that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was able to participate at full capacity at Roland Garros, which has led to a lot of questions arising from fans on social media.

For starters, users on Twitter were of the opinion that such artificial pain-reduction techniques should be considered "doping," especially since they paved the way for the World No. 4 to go beyond his natural limits.

While such claims have been refuted by the World Anti-Doping Agency's Director General himself, these remarks have become increasingly common in online forums in recent days.

A few of the former World No. 1's fans did their part in making others aware of the fact, reminding them that the 36-year-old has done nothing illegal within the existing regulations in tennis. Despite all that, however, calls for an investigation into the Mallorcan's recent exploits at the French Open were widespread on social media for the most part.

"If you substituted [Djokovic]'s name for Nadal and ran the story about injections being given etc., the media would be hysterical calling him cheating and doping and demanding to know exactly what's in them and to look at x-rays of his foot. But because it's Rafa there is nothing asked," one angry fan tweeted.

Anne Ryan Mazza @AnneMazza17 @Eurosport_IT If you substituted Novak's name for Nadal and ran the story about injections been given etc the media would be hysterical calling him cheating and doping and demanding to know exactly what's in them and to look at x-rays of his foot,, But because its Rafa there is nothing asked. @Eurosport_IT If you substituted Novak's name for Nadal and ran the story about injections been given etc the media would be hysterical calling him cheating and doping and demanding to know exactly what's in them and to look at x-rays of his foot,, But because its Rafa there is nothing asked.

💚 Proud for being PALMEIRAS 💚 @elielmarcelino @marioboc17 In my opinion for real sports like tennis, you are not supposed to mask a pain. So injections like these should be forbidden. Cuz you never know if the player won by competence or due to this physical boost received by injection as happened to nadal ! There's always the doubt 🤨 @marioboc17 In my opinion for real sports like tennis, you are not supposed to mask a pain. So injections like these should be forbidden. Cuz you never know if the player won by competence or due to this physical boost received by injection as happened to nadal ! There's always the doubt 🤨

PuRpLE 2🇦🇺 14🇫🇷 2🇬🇧 4🇺🇸 @RafaelNadalGOAT



But Shit Crocs know much better than WADA, they have their own Authority which they built in their single cell Brain. They live in imagination. José Manuel Amorós @AmorosCuatro 🗣️ Olivier Niggli, director de la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje: "Las inyecciones de análgesicos en el pie de Nadal no están en la lista de productos prohibidos, ya que se estima que no mejoran el desempeño deportivo y que no son perjudiciales" 🗣️ Olivier Niggli, director de la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje: "Las inyecciones de análgesicos en el pie de Nadal no están en la lista de productos prohibidos, ya que se estima que no mejoran el desempeño deportivo y que no son perjudiciales" https://t.co/GpS306oLIq The director of WADA said that the injections used by Rafa for his foot is NOT prohibited. It WILL NOT improve any performance.But Shit Crocs know much better than WADA, they have their own Authority which they built in their single cell Brain. They live in imagination. twitter.com/AmorosCuatro/s… The director of WADA said that the injections used by Rafa for his foot is NOT prohibited. It WILL NOT improve any performance.But Shit Crocs know much better than WADA, they have their own Authority which they built in their single cell Brain. They live in imagination. twitter.com/AmorosCuatro/s…

"Nadal's numbing injections are only an issue because he won - nobody would care if he had lost. It's just saltiness disguised as pretending they genuinely care about the integrity of the sport. He acted within the rules so there's nothing to debate," another user wrote.

Margot @myriemargot67



It's just saltiness disguised as pretending they genuinely care about the integrity of the sport.



He acted within the rules so there's nothing to debate. @marioboc17 Nadal's numbing injections are only an issue because he won - nobody would care if he had lost.It's just saltiness disguised as pretending they genuinely care about the integrity of the sport.He acted within the rules so there's nothing to debate. @marioboc17 Nadal's numbing injections are only an issue because he won - nobody would care if he had lost.It's just saltiness disguised as pretending they genuinely care about the integrity of the sport.He acted within the rules so there's nothing to debate.

AlexSkotnikov @AlexSkotnikov @pavyg The whole anti-pain injections are the PR-trick (and a bad one) and a lie, just to inflate Nadal's "achievements". No one would be able to play with really strong pain killers. Period. @pavyg The whole anti-pain injections are the PR-trick (and a bad one) and a lie, just to inflate Nadal's "achievements". No one would be able to play with really strong pain killers. Period.

Dan @DanTennis1 Djokovic obviously played with painkillers and injections to win the AO 2021. What a noise this has made at the time in the media ! This is exactly what Nadal is doing now to try to win RG 2022. But there’s no controversy. Do you get it now how it works ? Total hypocrisy. Djokovic obviously played with painkillers and injections to win the AO 2021. What a noise this has made at the time in the media ! This is exactly what Nadal is doing now to try to win RG 2022. But there’s no controversy. Do you get it now how it works ? Total hypocrisy.

"It's shocking Nadal was allowed to use injections each day at the French Open—this is considered doping in cycling &other sports. There should be a limit on the use of injections when a tournament is ongoing. Tennis authorities have bent the rules to enable Rafa cheat w/o penalty," one account posted.

Afriyie 🐺 @theafriyie_ It's shocking Nadal was allowed to use injections each day at the French Open—this is considered doping in cycling &other sports. There should be a limit on the use of injections when a tournament is ongoing



Tennis authorities have bent the rules to enable Rafa cheat w/o penalty It's shocking Nadal was allowed to use injections each day at the French Open—this is considered doping in cycling &other sports. There should be a limit on the use of injections when a tournament is ongoingTennis authorities have bent the rules to enable Rafa cheat w/o penalty

The Tennis Nerds Blog @TennisNerdsBlog Nadal's injections, the dose and frequency of use was cleared and is not in contravention of ASADA or anti-doping regulations as some are spreading on twitter.



And no the rules were not changed to allow him to do so. Nadal's injections, the dose and frequency of use was cleared and is not in contravention of ASADA or anti-doping regulations as some are spreading on twitter.And no the rules were not changed to allow him to do so.

The Tennis Nerds Blog @TennisNerdsBlog A gentle reminder also that Nadal was happy to have his biological passport public. Other's have not been as willing A gentle reminder also that Nadal was happy to have his biological passport public. Other's have not been as willing

"Djokovic fans are now requiring that Nadal play out the rest of his career with crippling foot pain rather than seek treatments for it. They realize that one little corrupt bone in his foot is the difference between their favorite player’s prominence or obscurity," another user tweeted.

Tennis In the Park 🇺🇦 @TennisInthePar1 Djokovic fans are now requiring that Nadal play out the rest of his career with crippling foot pain rather than seek treatments for it.



They realize that one little corrupt bone in Nadal’s foot is the difference between their favorite player’s prominence or obscurity. Djokovic fans are now requiring that Nadal play out the rest of his career with crippling foot pain rather than seek treatments for it.They realize that one little corrupt bone in Nadal’s foot is the difference between their favorite player’s prominence or obscurity.

Mahesh S Wali @MaheshS_Wali



Media & Nadal: He is obsessed & not a role model



Nadal: Taking injection after injection to numb feet.



Media: Role model.



Novak: I want to win matches , break records but not at the expense of my belief. I am ready to sacrifices slamsMedia & Nadal: He is obsessed & not a role modelNadal: Taking injection after injection to numb feet.Media: Role model. Novak: I want to win matches , break records but not at the expense of my belief. I am ready to sacrifices slamsMedia & Nadal: He is obsessed & not a role model Nadal: Taking injection after injection to numb feet.Media: Role model. 😬

The Happy One @kavyasastra



1. Nadal has a congenital, degenerative foot issue that flares up from time to time.

2. The pain he was feeling after Rome would've made it impossible for him to be competitive without painkillers.

3. Painkillers are not PEDs. @LunaN55762011 Here are the facts of the case as I understand them:1. Nadal has a congenital, degenerative foot issue that flares up from time to time.2. The pain he was feeling after Rome would've made it impossible for him to be competitive without painkillers.3. Painkillers are not PEDs. @LunaN55762011 Here are the facts of the case as I understand them:1. Nadal has a congenital, degenerative foot issue that flares up from time to time.2. The pain he was feeling after Rome would've made it impossible for him to be competitive without painkillers.3. Painkillers are not PEDs.

Anna Dragičević... Dub a dee 🇧🇦🇷🇸💙⚪🐻 @hahoAnna AO: investigate Novaks health records, QR codes for Covid tests, social engagements, travel times and entry policies for Spain, his political beliefs. Deported and banned from Aus



RG: Nadal uses injections For enhancement, performs beyond expected… NOTHING INVESTIGATED 🤦🏻‍♀️ AO: investigate Novaks health records, QR codes for Covid tests, social engagements, travel times and entry policies for Spain, his political beliefs. Deported and banned from AusRG: Nadal uses injections For enhancement, performs beyond expected… NOTHING INVESTIGATED 🤦🏻‍♀️

Rafael Nadal is undergoing a novel medical procedure to prolong his career

Rafael Nadal is currently undergoing treatment in Barcelona for his foot

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal himself is taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future and is undergoing a novel medical procedure called Radiofrequency Ablation in Barcelona at the moment.

The treatment aims to send a controlled electric current through minimally invasive needles into the foot and try to deactivate the nerve that is responsible for sending pain impulses to the brain. It is estimated that the Mallorcan will need another two or three sessions of the same, following which he will be able to be pain free for a short while.

Pau Ferragut Massanet @PauFerragut



Only information we have is that his priority is feeling less or no pain on left foot after treatment.



Then anything can happen. Some of you are asking me last few days about #Nadal participation in #Wimbledon Only information we have is that his priority is feeling less or no pain on left foot after treatment.Then anything can happen. Some of you are asking me last few days about #Nadal participation in #WimbledonOnly information we have is that his priority is feeling less or no pain on left foot after treatment.Then anything can happen.

This has thrown the Spaniard's participation at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships into doubt, a tournament where he is a two-time winner. However, assuming the World No. 4 makes a full recovery, chances are that he will be there at SW19, especially with the elusive Calendar Grand Slam on the line for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far