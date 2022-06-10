"If you substituted Djokovic's name for Nadal and ran the story, the media would be hysterical calling him cheating and doping" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard playing with an anaesthetized foot at the French Open

Rafael Nadal captured his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title at the 2022 French Open, racing to a flawless 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 win over Casper Ruud in the final. With the triumph, the Spaniard also brought up his 14th French Open title, becoming the oldest man to win the event in history.
In the aftermath of the win, the Mallorcan revealed that he had been injecting his foot with pain medications for large portions of the tournament to anesthetize it, all so that he might be in the required physical position to compete.
Nadal, who suffers from a degenerative foot condition called Muller-Weiss Syndrome, was in unbearable pain coming into the French Open and was even seen visibly limping during his earlier loss at the Italian Open.
It was only thanks to this decision to anesthetize his foot that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was able to participate at full capacity at Roland Garros, which has led to a lot of questions arising from fans on social media.
For starters, users on Twitter were of the opinion that such artificial pain-reduction techniques should be considered "doping," especially since they paved the way for the World No. 4 to go beyond his natural limits.
While such claims have been refuted by the World Anti-Doping Agency's Director General himself, these remarks have become increasingly common in online forums in recent days.
A few of the former World No. 1's fans did their part in making others aware of the fact, reminding them that the 36-year-old has done nothing illegal within the existing regulations in tennis. Despite all that, however, calls for an investigation into the Mallorcan's recent exploits at the French Open were widespread on social media for the most part.
"If you substituted [Djokovic]'s name for Nadal and ran the story about injections being given etc., the media would be hysterical calling him cheating and doping and demanding to know exactly what's in them and to look at x-rays of his foot. But because it's Rafa there is nothing asked," one angry fan tweeted.
"Nadal's numbing injections are only an issue because he won - nobody would care if he had lost. It's just saltiness disguised as pretending they genuinely care about the integrity of the sport. He acted within the rules so there's nothing to debate," another user wrote.
"It's shocking Nadal was allowed to use injections each day at the French Open—this is considered doping in cycling &other sports. There should be a limit on the use of injections when a tournament is ongoing. Tennis authorities have bent the rules to enable Rafa cheat w/o penalty," one account posted.
"Djokovic fans are now requiring that Nadal play out the rest of his career with crippling foot pain rather than seek treatments for it. They realize that one little corrupt bone in his foot is the difference between their favorite player’s prominence or obscurity," another user tweeted.
Rafael Nadal is undergoing a novel medical procedure to prolong his career
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal himself is taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future and is undergoing a novel medical procedure called Radiofrequency Ablation in Barcelona at the moment.
The treatment aims to send a controlled electric current through minimally invasive needles into the foot and try to deactivate the nerve that is responsible for sending pain impulses to the brain. It is estimated that the Mallorcan will need another two or three sessions of the same, following which he will be able to be pain free for a short while.
This has thrown the Spaniard's participation at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships into doubt, a tournament where he is a two-time winner. However, assuming the World No. 4 makes a full recovery, chances are that he will be there at SW19, especially with the elusive Calendar Grand Slam on the line for him.