" If we talk about the best ever there are other factors, but Rafael Nadal has more great titles" - Ilie Nastase on the GOAT debate

Rafael Nadal made a remarkable comeback to the tour in 2022, after spending six months on the sidelines with a knee injury. The Spaniard is unbeaten so far this season, winning three titles, including a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open in January.

The 35-year-old's triumph in Melbourne reignited the GOAT debate alongside rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Both players were absent from the first Major of the year; the former with a knee injury, and the latter due to his vaccination status.

In a recent interview, former World No. 1 Ilie Nastase weighed in on the debate between the three players. While he said there are several factors to consider when deciding who is the greatest, there is no denying that Rafael Nadal now has the highest number of big titles under his belt.

"It is clear that if the question is who has more great titles, the answer is Nadal," Nastase told MARCA. "If we talk about the best ever there are other factors. Roger Federer has impressive talent...But there is no doubt that Rafa has 21 Grand Slams and Federer and Djokovic have not."

Nastase further spoke about Federer and Djokovic's chances of adding to their tally. The Romanian said that Federer's chances are diminishing, but that the Swiss will always have a chance if he keeps playing and reaching the latter stages of tournaments.

"He is playing very little lately, but he will always have a chance if he continues to play and reaches a final," Nastase said.

The former World No. 1 added that he leveled no judgment towards Djokovic, but the minute he was alone in being unvaccinated against COVID-19, his problems were inevitable.

"From the moment that everyone has been vaccinated except him, he has a problem," he said. "Although I am not going to be the one to judge him because he does not compete with me."

Romania have no chance against Spain, even without Rafael Nadal playing: Nastase on upcoming Davis Cup tie

Carlos Alcaraz will represent Spain against Romania

During the interview, Ilie Nastase also spoke about the upcoming Davis Cup qualifying tie between Spain and Romania. The Romanian insisted that his country has little chance, even though the Spanish contingent are without Rafael Nadal.

"We have no chance of winning because Spain, even without Nadal, has many players to choose from," Nastase said.

Carlos Alcaraz, a recent entrant in the top 20 of the ATP rankings, leads the pack for the Spanish team. The 18-year-old will take on Marius Copil in their first match on Friday. 2019 Davis Cup Finals hero Roberto Bautista Agut will square off against Gabi Adrian Boitan.

