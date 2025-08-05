"If that’s what made me feel better, I would totally do it" - Venus Williams makes her position clear on potentially undergoing cosmetic procedures

Venus Williams shared her views on cosmetic procedures, affirming that she would be open to them if they made her feel better about herself. Williams was away from the tennis court for a significant time until writing her comeback at the 2025 Washington Open as a wildcard.

Venus Williams was the face of tennis in the early 2000s when she won back-to-back Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal, becoming the first African American woman in the Open Era to rank World No. 1. In the following years, she struggled with injuries, failing to find her form until returning to No. 2 in 2010 and continuing her momentum.

Besides tennis, she is an advocate for women's health, joined her sister Serena Williams in investing, wrote a book, and even became the face of several brands. Now at 45, Venus Williams talked about aging and how she felt confident in her appearance but wouldn't mind a cosmetic transformation in the future, given the conditions.

“If I felt like I wanted to feel better about myself, and that’s what made me feel better, I would totally do it. I would prefer to keep my look, you know. So many people are judging other people. But if it makes somebody feel good that’s all that matters.” (via Marie Claire UK)

Williams also shared that she felt great physically, but her knees never cooperated with her. In the 2023 Wimbledon opening round, she faced a harrowing knee injury, succumbing to Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Venus Williams shared how both physical and mental wellness have been integral in her journey

Williams at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Venus Williams has had her fair share of struggles, but her mental and physical health has never lost sync. In a recent conversation with Afua Hirsch for Marie Claire UK, the seven-time Grand Slam winner talked about giving massive importance to her physical and mental wellbeing and listening to her body when required.

"Taking care of my mental and physical health keeps me grounded. Wellness has always been a top priority; real strength starts with listening to my body and giving it what it needs. I learned early on that mental health is just as important as physical fitness. A consistent routine helps me stay focused, present and balanced every day. There are no limits to excellence – it’s all in your mindset and what you’re willing to put into it, mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Williams also expressed her love for fashion and how she has been a shopaholic, often hooked on runway shows and fashion events. She started her 2025 season with the Dior show in Paris, sharing the red carpet with Jenna Ortega and Jisoo.

