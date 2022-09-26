"If you think this is either funny or good for the sport, you have a serious problem" - Tennis fans disgusted by Alexander Bublik's outrageous shot during Metz final loss

Alexander Bublik and Lorenzo Sonego played in the final of the 2022 Moselle Open in Metz, with the latter winning 7-6(3), 6-2. It was the Italian's first title of the season and he returned to the Top-50 of the ATP rankings with the win.

While Lorenzo Sonego won, the match's biggest highlight was perhaps Alexander Bublik's outrageous shot during the fifth game of the second set. The Kazakh's serve was somehow returned by the Italian and instead of firing a forehand smash that would have finished the point then and there, Bublik decided to hit the ball with the handle of his racquet.

Sonego then retaliated with a backhand passing shot, leaving Bublik unable to get the ball to the other side of the net and thus giving his opponent the point, and with it, a two-break lead.

The commentators were bemused, as were the crowd at the Arenes de Metz, who later booed the 25-year-old for his antics. Bublik is well-known for his unorthdox antics on court but hitting the ball with the handle of his racquet was quite shocking even by his standards.

Several tennis fans expressed their disgust on Twitter, opining that the 25-year-old crossed a line with his antics and showcased a blatant disregard for the sport.

"Strange sense of humour. Disrespectful. Ego needs shrinking," one fan wrote.

"You know what's funny, someone somewhere might have picked this guy to take a set. Just look at what he's out there doing," a fan tweeted.

Cheexòm™ 🌻🏝️🏗️ @chyxxom
You know what's funny, someone somewhere might have picked this guy to take a set. Just look at what he's out there doing.

Another fan commented that Alexander Bublik's shot was not funny or good for tennis.

"If you think this is either funny or good for the sport, you have a serious problem," the tweet read.

Pierre 🇧🇪 @kvituruza
If you think this is either funny or good for the sport, you have a serious problem

"Bublik can be funny at times but this kind of shot was definitely not warranted given that it's a final & he's down a BP to go down 4-1. One break lead certainly not a winning one considering Sonego is also a streaky player. No wonder some fans are booing. This is disrespect," another fan wrote.

SportsTalk @rajeshworld
#Bublik can be funny at times but this kind of shot was definitely not warranted given that it's a final & he's down a BP to go down 4-1. One break lead certainly not a winning one considering #Sonego is also a streaky player. No wonder some fans are booing. This is disrespect!

Sandra @sandrainexile
Fines aren't enough anymore, the ATP needs to start suspending players like him that do stuff like this on a constant basis.

"Fines aren’t enough anymore, the ATP needs to start suspending players like him that do stuff like this on a constant basis," one tweet read.

Sandra @sandrainexile
Fines aren't enough anymore, the ATP needs to start suspending players like him that do stuff like this on a constant basis.

A few fans were supportive towards Alexander Bublik, with one tweeting:

"It *is* cool, it’s harmless fun what’s wrong with this???"

"Actually, totally cool. He took a risk and failed. Big deal," another wrote.

How has Alexander Bublik fared this season?

Alexander Bublik at the Davis Cup Finals

Bublik has won 28 out of 51 matches so far this season, winning the Open Sud de France in Montpellier by beating Alexander Zverev in the final. He also reached two finals at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport and recently, the Moselle Open in Metz.

Following his run at the latter, the Kazakh moved up three spots to 40th in the ATP rankings. His career high still remains at No. 30, a position that will be hard for the 25-year-old to reach again if he continues to take the same kind of risks that he did in the Moselle Open final.

