"If you walked in her shoes you’d want that" - John Millman fumes over Simona Halep doping case delay; hits out at WTA & players for lack of support

Australian tennis player John Millman has extended his support to Simona Halep as she faces a legal battle with the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) over doping charges.

The ITIA provisionally suspended Halep in October last year as she tested positive for roxadustat, a prohibited substance, during the 2022 edition of the US Open. The Romanian athlete had opposed the verdict citing "extremely low quantity" of substance found in the test.

In May 2023, the tennis agency slapped additional charges on the former world No. 1 based on an assessment of her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP). Through this passport, an athlete's blood profile is regularly monitored to detect doping.

Halep appeared before a court in London on June 28 and was set to receive a judgment in the next two weeks but the waiting period has extended over two months. Reiterating her innocence, Halep recently expressed her disappointment over the deferrals on social media.

"Today I found out that the decision in my case, which was expected this week, will be further delayed. This is terribly disappointing, as I have consistently said that all I ask for is to be judged," she posted on her Instagram on September 1.

Former ATP No. 33 John Millman has termed Halep's situation "disgraceful" and hit out at the WTA and her colleagues for their lukewarm response.

"The ITIA delays in regards to Simona Halep’s case is a disgrace. One way or the other she shouldn’t be constantly mucked around like this. I’m a little surprised more on the WTA, admin and players, haven’t come out condemning the process. It’s been a joke," he tweeted.

"Simona is in tennis purgatory due to constant delays in proceedings from the ITIA. Her colleagues should have her back and broadcast it in the public forum. Allowing her a proper and fair hearing. If you walked in her shoes you’d at least want that. Regardless of the findings," Millman wrote.

"Simona Halep will recover; she has qualities to be No. 1 again" - Ilie Nastase

Ilie Nastase with Simona Halep.

Ilie Nastase, the first man to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings, believes that his compatriot Simona Halep will recover from the setback once she returns to the court. In an interview with Digi Sport, he said:

“Simona, I don’t know, her situation is complicated. As Mr. [Ion] Țiriac also said, she had to hurry at the beginning, because then they chopped her. The longer you delay her, the longer she will wait to be able to play tennis again,” he said.

However, Nastase was positive about the two-time Grand Slam winner's future.

"Simona will recover, she was number 1, you can't always be number 1... but she has qualities to be No. 1 again."

Simona Halep won the French Open in 2018 and won the Wimbledon Championships the following year by defeating Serena Williams in the final. The 31-year-old has held the top spot in the WTA rankings for 64 weeks between 2017 and 2019.