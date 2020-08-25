Former World No. 1 Roger Federer is currently on a break from tennis, but he has been a part of several marketing activities while away from the court. His 'vegan' shoes titled 'The Roger Centre Court' will go on sale at Swiss department store Jelmoli this Thursday, and the store expects the On branded shoes to sell out in no time.

In an interview with Blick on Monday (24 August), Jelmoli spokespersons confirmed the huge demand in the market for Roger Federer's customized product. Earlier the fans could only buy these shoes at a British store chain for 310 Swiss francs (340.85 USD), but now they will be available in retail too.

Because of Roger Federer's association with the product, some fans are even ready to pay thousands of dollars to buy a pair on online auction platforms. Considering all these factors, Jelmoli has decided to open its store at 7 am on Thursday - three hours before the regular opening.

The Zurich department store has received around 300 pairs of shoes, so an extensive line is expected outside the store.

"We obviously have very attentive and interested customers. Of course, we are pleased about this. If you want a Roger Federer sneaker, you have to get up early. It's worth getting to the next line," the Jelmoli press office stated.

After his endorsement deal with sports apparel giant Nike expired, Roger Federer decided to associate himself with On. The Swiss tennis legend invested an undisclosed sum in the company, after which On's stocks and prestige rose considerably in the market.

As per a recent report, the Roger Federer-backed company witnessed a sharp rise in sales earlier this year despite the lockdown restrictions. As a global icon, Federer has heavily promoted this brand on his social media accounts too, which has clearly helped.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner had launched 'The Roger' sneaker series on the 17th anniversary of his maiden Wimbledon triumph.

The company has gone from strength to strength over the last year and is reportedly planning for an IPO in 2021. According to Blick, On estimates its value to be approximately CHF 2 billion.

On's innovative idea to manufacture 'vegan' shoes has particularly captured everyone's attention. The Roger Centre Court sneakers will be available for 260 Swiss francs at Jelmoli on Thursday morning.