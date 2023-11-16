World No. 1 Novak Djokovic claimed that he would not be Jannik Sinner's fan despite his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals semifinals depending on the Italian.

The Serb finished the round-robin stage in Turin by defeating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1. He now has two wins out of three fixtures.

Alexander Zverev had earlier claimed that he would be Daniil Medvedev's "No. 1 fan" when he took on Carlos Alcaraz as a win for the Russian would increase his chances of reaching the semifinals.

Djokovic was asked if he would do a similar thing and be Jannik Sinner's fan when he faced Holger Rune since a victory for the Italian would ensure him a place in the ATP Finals knockouts.

Djokovic claimed that he would not root for Sinner, adding that he would end the season with a win even if the Italian lost, and look forward to the Davis Cup with Serbia.

"No, I will not be his fan. If he wins, I'll qualify. If he doesn't, I'll still finish the season with a win and look to Davis Cup," the Serb said in a post-match press conference.

The Serb was also asked how he felt about knowing that his semifinal qualification was not fully dependent on him. He responded by claiming that his sole focus was on winning his match.

He also said that he was thinking about hugging his kids instead of Jannik Sinner's match against Holger Rune.

"I was focused to win the match, so I did. The outcome of tonight's match is not in my hands, so... That's it. I'm really not thinking about it. I'm just thinking about hugging my kids at the moment," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic claims he won't watch Jannik Sinner-Holger Rune clash

Novak Djokovic in action at the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic was also asked whether he would watch the upcoming match between Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune or just have a nice dinner.

The Serb replied by stating that he would recover, spend time with his kids and go for dinner. He also said that he wouldn't watch the match between the two youngsters and would just follow the score.

"I don't know. They're priority for me now. I'll do some recovery, spend time with them, probably go for dinner. I probably won't see the match. Just follow the score," Djokovic said.

If the Serb qualifies for the semifinals at the ATP Finals, he will take on the winner of the Red Group.

