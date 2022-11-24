"If we don't win today, we are looking at flights and trying to get my a** home as quick as I can and spend it with my actual family" –  Frances Tiafoe after Davis Cup loss to Lorenzo Sonego

Frances Tiafoe said that the team would fly home for Thanksgiving if the United States doesn't advance to the next round.

Following his 6-3, 7-6 triumph over Frances Tiafoe on Thursday, Lorenzo Sonego secured Italy a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

The Italian struck 17 aces and never ceded a service game during the match. The world No. 45 prevailed over the American after he netted a forehand following a long rally to conclude the second-set tiebreaker.

In a press conference after the match, Tiafoe stated that the squad would return home for Thanksgiving if Taylor Fritz is not successful in defeating Lorenzo Musetti to keep the USA's hopes alive in the tournament.

"Well, if we win, we are just going to chill out and watch some American football and just chill and get ready for Saturday. If we don't win today, we are looking at flights and trying to get my a** home as quick as I can and spend it with my actual family," Frances Tiafoe said.

The 24-year-old said that while returning home to spend Thanksgiving with his family would make him happy, participating in the tournament and moving forward would surely make him happier.

"You know what I mean? Kind of win-win, in a sense, but I'd much rather be here. I mean, I flew all the way out here," Tiafoe said.

Taylor Fritz is slated to compete against Lorenzo Musetti. If required, the American doubles team of Tommy Paul and Jack Sock will take on the Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

"I was the one being aggressive, running him around, being aggressive" – Frances Tiafoe on playing Lorenzo Sonego

In the past month, Frances Tiafoe and Lorenzo Sonego have locked horns twice.

In the same press conference, Frances Tiafoe was asked about the difference between this match and the match at the Paris Masters a few weeks back, where Tiafoe prevailed 6-4, 6-4 over Lorenzo Sonego.

The American stated that it was "flip-flopped." Tiafoe claimed that he was aggressive and hitting the ball much harder in Round 64 of the Paris Masters, whereas the opposite was the case in his recent loss against Sonego.

"It was kind of flip-flopped. I was the one being aggressive, running him around, being aggressive. I was hitting the ball much harder," Frances Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe believes the balls are "fluffy" in the tournament, and it's tough to hit through. The 24-year-old asserted that during the match, Sonego played aggressively, which made the difference.

"I think the balls are pretty fluffy here. It's tough to hit through. But he would as well. A couple of weeks ago I was playing very aggressive and stuff, and today he was. That was part of the biggest difference," Tiafoe said.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes