Novak Djokovic hilariously volunteered for a party after overcoming Lorenzo Musetti in a third-round matchup at the 2024 French Open. The match has notably entered the history books as the latest one to finish at Roland Garros.

Djokovic and Musetti stepped on Philippe Chatrier around 22:40 hrs (local time) on Saturday, June 1, and by the time the Serb came through, the clock had hit 03:07 hrs on Sunday morning. Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner's quarterfinal meeting in 2020 previously held the record for the latest finishes as it concluded at 1:26 with the scoreline reading 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-1 in the Spaniard's favor.

After winning the first set, the Serb lost his way horribly as Musetti rolled ahead by claiming the second and third. He, however, fought his way back convincingly in the fourth set and doubled down in the decider to clinch a 7-5, 6-7(8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory to advance to the fourth round at Roland Garros.

After the match was over, Djokovic thanked the crowd at Philippe Chatrier for their support and teased the young ones in attendance for staying up till late.

"Thank you so much. It's amazing that you stayed. What time is it? 3 am! Kids, you should be in bed! What are you doing here? You're so young! No, thank you so much, that was perhaps the best match I’ve ever played here, the most exciting," he said in French during his on-court interview. (translated)

With adrenaline understandably pumping through his veins, the World No. 1 reckoned he would skip sleep and join the Parisians for a party if they planned on going to one.

"And now… Who's going to sleep? It's impossible to sleep now with all this adrenaline. If you're going to party, I'm coming too! Let's go," the Serb added.

Novak Djokovic: "It's a shame Lorenzo Musetti lost"

Lorenzo Musetti in action at the 2024 French Open. Photo: Getty

In the same interview at Roland Garros on Sunday morning, Novak Djokovic regretted that there couldn't be two winners and Lorenzo Musetti ended up on the wrong side of the result despite having a realistic chance.

"I have to say respect, congratulations to Musetti for such a great match. It’s a shame he lost. But one of us had to lose tonight, or rather, this morning. But... it was incredible, it was very closely-fought, he was so close to winning the match," the 37-year-old added.

Musetti notably averaged 100 percent on his break-point conversion rate as he broke Djokovic's serve five times in as many attempts. The Serb, however, managed to cross the line by converting nine break points.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion's fourth-round opponent is Francisco Cerundolo. The two will clash on Monday, June 3, for their first-ever meeting on tour.

