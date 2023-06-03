"Iga actually one of the most ruthless people in all sports" - Tennis fans in awe of Iga Swiatek's double bagel win in 3R of the French Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round after she handed over a double bagel to her Chinese opponent Wang Xinyu at Roland Garros. The Pole's dominant win has also earned plaudits from tennis fans from all over the world.

The defending champion cruised her way to the round of 16 after stomping over her third-round opponent Xinyu on Court Philippe Chatrier. Up against the Chinese, the 2022 French Open winner did not drop a game as she finished the game in under an hour to cement her place in the last 16 of the 2023 French Open.

Swiatek, who is now unbeaten in her last 10 Roland Garros matches, took just 51 minutes to dismantle Xinyu with the final score reading, 6-0, 6-0, in favor of the Pole. The three-time Grand Slam winner now has scored four bagels in the tournament and has at least one bagel in all of her appearances in the Paris Major.

The World No. 1's convincing win over the Chinese has prompted tennis fans to reflect on her stupendous form and turned to social media to opine the same.

A fan on Twitter touched upon her exceptional form and joked that the Pole can easily start a bakery:

"There's SOOO many bagels that Iga has decided to open another bakery directly across the street!"

Another fan remarked that the French Open title should be given to Swiatek due to her impressive and dominant form in the tournament:

"Just give her the title from now."

Fans continued to react to her exceptional form and one of them stated that Iga Swiatek is currently one of the best in sports:

"Nah Iga actually one of the most ruthless people in all sports ACTUALLY."

Another fan analyzed Swiatek's game and sang the praises of her performance:

"Brutal from Iga. Best she’s played so far here, not ball bashing or over aggressive, just really solid tennis. Wang wasn’t great, but Iga’s level was really solid. Any moments of pressure (a couple 0-30 games) she had the better rally tolerance. Great way to go into week 2."

Another fan on Twitter called her "the next big thing."

"literally THE next big thing."

Below are a few more reactions:

Iga Swiatek will take on Lesia Tsurenko in 4R of the French Open

2023 French Open - Day Five - Iga Swiatek

Two-time French Open winner Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko for a place in the last eight of the tournament in Paris.

Swiatek, 22, is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has conceded just eight games in three matches at Roland Garros. On the other hand, Tsurenko, defeated the likes of Barbora Krejcikova and Bianca Andreescu to make it to the fourth round.

The duo first met at the 2022 French Open where Iga Swiatek beat the Ukrainian veteran, 6-2, 6-0. During their last meeting at the 2023 Italian Open, Swiatek had the last laugh as she won their round of 32 match, 6-2, 6-0.

