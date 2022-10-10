"Iga is great; at the moment there is no one or two players who could compete with her equally"- Agnieszka Radwanska on Iga Swiatek

Former tennis professional Agnieszka Radwanska, in a recent interview, spoke highly of her compatriot, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

In a conversation with TVPSPORT.PL, 2012 Wimbledon finalist Radwanska raved about her style and contribution to the game and said that Iga Swiatek's sudden rise to the top was unexpected. She also stated that Swiatek currently has no worthy opponents on the WTA circuit.

"I did not expect that after I finish my adventure with professional tennis, we will have a tennis player at the forefront so quickly. Iga is great. She has been number "1" for a long time. She represents a style at a very high level. There is no worthy competitor at the moment. Nobody can maintain her level in the long run. There are mishaps, like everyone else, but most of them can win at most one set," Radwanska said.

Adding on to her point of Iga Swiatek being unbeatable at the moment, Radwanska expressed her sadness for not having an iconic rivalry like that of "Fedal," in women's tennis.

With such a high intensity, the girls "fall". It's a pity that so far there are no historical matches in her performance, such as Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal. Everyone was waiting for the final with their participation, and if one was eliminated earlier, people were watching the last game, but with less interest," Radwanska added.

The former World No. 2 continued to sing praises for the three-time Grand Slam winner. Radwanska stated that no one from the circuit matches her level and with the retirement of some players simultaneously, has created a vacuum at the top and due to Iga Swiatek's superb form, she is the favorite to lead women's tennis.

"At the moment there is no one or two players who could compete with her equally. I'm not talking about making her life difficult. I mean more about epic meetings. Most of the girls in the lead are by chance or are not up to the level of Iga. There came a point in tennis when many girls ended their careers around the same time. There was a void in the lead. Swiatek can dominate," she said.

"I do not see a player who could play with her as an equal. In the long run, she may be losing to herself, which of course I do not wish her. Anything can happen in sports."

"The experience she gained over two years makes her a completely different player"- Agnieszka Radwanska on how Iga Swiatek has improved over the years

2019 WTA Finals - Day Four

Agnieszka Radwanska reflected on Iga Swiatek's overall improvement since her maiden Grand Slam win at Roland Garros in 2020. Since her debut Slam win, the Pole has won two more Grand Slams this season at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Radwanska expressed that the experience Swiatek has gained in the last two years has made her a "mature" player and elaborated on the expectations and pressure she deals with as an accomplished player.

"She's grown up. Mature. She understood many of the tennis intricacies. The experience she gained over two years makes her a completely different player. Each court entry is now different than it was then in France. She is faced with constant pressure all the time. From each side she hears that she must win by going out on the court. There are two sides to the coin,"Radwanska said.

Poll : 0 votes