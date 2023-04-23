Iga Swiatek raised many eyebrows and also drew several funny reactions to her interesting approach while defending a smash from Aryna Sabalenka during their Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final on Sunday, April 23.

Swiatek beat Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to win her 13th tour-level title and second of the season. She also successfully defended her Stuttgart title, beating Sabalenka in the final for the second year in a row. The World No. 1 has marked her comeback from a rib injury with a title victory.

During the contest, a fearless Swiatek went charging towards the net as Sabalenka prepared to hit a smash and had to move away at the last moment as Sabalenka hit the ball in her direction.

While Swiatek's tennis throughout the final drew applause, her unique strategy on one of the points also caught the eye of many.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?



World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead.Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead. Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead? 😂World No. 1 things https://t.co/NnM1NsNqjc

"Iga please we want you alive," a fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to the point.

Out of Context Iga Świątek @SwiatekOOC Iga please we want you alive Iga please we want you alive

Bucubucu @bucuall9 fun to watch tho @TheTennisLetter She’s like a dog chasing the ball so Im not surprisedfun to watch tho @TheTennisLetter She’s like a dog chasing the ball so Im not surprised 😂 fun to watch tho

"Iga would be able to jump in front of the train if it would earn her that damn point," another fan expressed.

spxrrow 🇵🇱 @spxrrow1 iga would be able to jump in front of the train if it would earn her that damn point iga would be able to jump in front of the train if it would earn her that damn point😭

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Swiatek's strategic move while defending a smash from her opponent:

Prezessimus @EUntefuhrer @TheTennisLetter Iga is better - just needs a bulletproof vest @TheTennisLetter Iga is better - just needs a bulletproof vest 😎

Pina Colada Addict @PinaColadaAdd @TheTennisLetter gosh I was so scared at that moment gosh I was so scared at that moment @TheTennisLetter 😂gosh I was so scared at that moment

Courtney Nguyen @FortyDeuceTwits we straight up nearly lost the world no.1 there lol we straight up nearly lost the world no.1 there lol

esmee | clay szn @IgasBakery The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?



World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead.Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead. Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead? 😂World No. 1 things https://t.co/NnM1NsNqjc i wonder what was going through her mind lmao ig she was just in a silly goofy mood twitter.com/TheTennisLette… i wonder what was going through her mind lmao ig she was just in a silly goofy mood twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

Mark Kovacs @MKovacsPhD The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?



World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead.Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead. Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead? 😂World No. 1 things https://t.co/NnM1NsNqjc A little spice with that overhead 🌶️ twitter.com/thetennislette… A little spice with that overhead 🌶️ twitter.com/thetennislette…

мirena • @rublederer The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?



World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead.Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead?World No. 1 things It takes a brave person to move into the court when Aryna Sabalenka is preparing for an overhead. Was Iga Swiatek trying to duck and run for cover? Or is this a new way of covering an overhead? 😂World No. 1 things https://t.co/NnM1NsNqjc this girl does weird things at the net.. twitter.com/TheTennisLette… this girl does weird things at the net.. twitter.com/TheTennisLette…

"I'll be coming back probably every year" - Iga Swiatek after winning Stuttgart 2023

Iga Swiatek in action during the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 final.

Iga Swiatek, who not only won the title but also a brand-new Porsche car, expressed her love for the Stuttgart tournament and vowed to take part in the event every year going forward.

"Thank you to thank you for the tournament for, obviously, congrats for your anniversary. It's a pretty exciting time. And, yeah, you know, I'll be coming back probably every year because I love this tournament, the atmosphere here guys because of you," Swiatek said in her post-match on-court interview.

The Polish tennis superstar also lauded Aryna Sabalenka's game and expressed her delight at already having a budding rivalry with Sabalenka. Swiatek feels that fans enjoy matches between herself and Sabalenka as they often produce high-intensity tennis.

The 21-year-old also thanked her team for their help and support along the way.

"I'm really happy that we are so consistent and we can play so many amazing matches together because I think the fans are enjoying it, and it was such a high intensity. I want to thank my team because, it's been such an intense time, last couple of weeks and tough decisions sometimes, but I'm so happy that we're making the right decisions because of you," shedadded.

Swiatek will now aim to win her maiden Madrid Open title.

Poll : 0 votes