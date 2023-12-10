Iga Swiatek addresses fans' questions about what show she watches while doing physical training

World No. 1 tennis player Iga Swiatek recently interacted with her fans on Twitter in a light-hearted exchange about her off-court activities. A fan account, "Out of Context Iga Świątek," sparked the conversation by posting two pictures of Swiatek.

In the first photo, Swiatek is seen training on a cross-trainer while watching something on a laptop. In the second photo, the tennis star appears to watch the same laptop that shows her sitting on the bench during a match at Roland Garros.

However, the context of the second photo was different from what it appeared. Originally shared by Swiatek on her Instagram story, the image was captioned "I am in training," revealing that she was actually watching "The Morning Show" on Apple TV during her workout, not her tennis match.

Iga Swiatek watching "The Monring Show" while training.

This revelation came to light when a Twitter user curiously inquired, "do we know what she is actually watching?" The fan account "Out of Context Iga Świątek" retweeted this question, playfully urging, "Iga, the people want to know."

Swiatek responded directly to her fans' curiosity with a GIF from "The Morning Show," a series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, confirming her viewing choice.

Swiatek will next be seen in action at the World Tennis League in Abu Dhabi from December 21 to 24. She will also compete in the United Cup, with her match set for December 30 against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Iga Swiatek praises rival Aryna Sabalenka as a deserving contender for year-end World No. 1 spot

Iga Swiatek in ation at 2023 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek, who ended the year as the World No. 1, acknowledged that her rival Aryna Sabalenka would have been equally deserving of the top spot.

In an interview with Eurosport Poland, Swiatek said she had come to terms with the likelihood of Sabalenka finishing the year as the World No. 1. The Pole felt Sabalenka deserved it due to her remarkable achievements throughout the season.

"She deserved it. She had a great season. She won a Grand Slam, was in the final of another Grand Slam and in two semi-finals, so it was an amazing season," Swiatek said.

The competition for the year-end No. 1 spot was intense, with Sabalenka initially in a better position. However, Swiatek's exceptional performance in the latter part of the season enabled her to narrowly claim the top spot.

This included winning the WTA 1000 title in Beijing and her first WTA Finals title in Cancun. In Cancun, Swiatek went undefeated, which included a victory over Sabalenka in the semifinals.