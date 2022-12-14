Iga Swiatek adds Shot of the Year award to Player of the Year honor at WTA Awards 2022

Iga Swiatek received a double treat at the 2022 WTA Awards, as she won Shot of the Year just days after being crowned Player of the Year.

The Miami Open in March, where Swiatek faced off against Madison Brengle in the second round, was the reason for her award. The Pole had to come to the net twice during the lengthy rally and on the second occasion, she stunned both her opponents and the audience with a powerful cross-court backhand which helped her win the point.

She later went on to win the tournament by defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the summit clash in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

Iga Swiatek registered a superb 37-match winning run this year and won the French Open and US Open, as well as titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego. The 2022 Player of the Year had a fantastic campaign, winning 67 matches and topping the list of finals reached and awards won.

Apart from the Pole, Zheng Qinwen was named Newcomer of the Year at the WTA Awards on Monday, while Beatriz Haddad-Maia won the Most Improved Player of the Year. Tatjana Maria was named the Comeback Player of the Year and the Doubles Team of the Year award went to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova while Jessica Pegula's coach David Witt became the Coach of the Year.

Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, received the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, and Gabriela Dabrowski once again received the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award. The Jerry Diamond ACES Award went to Maria Sakkari.

"It was special and I'll never forget it" - Iga Swiatek reflects on her 2022 season

Iga Swiatek reflected on her 2022 season in a social media post, noting that the year was "special" and that she will "never forget it." She also added that there is a lot of work, challenges, and learning ahead of her, which she is "excited" about.

"Last few days I had more time to realize fully and embrace what happened this year… It's challenging to describe it with one word or even a sentence. What I know for sure is that it was special and I'll never forget it," Swiatek wrote.

"On one hand my results were amazing… but on the other hand is what I learned about myself and it is a completely different story. There is still a lot of work, challenges and learning, that's for sure and I'm excited about it," she added.

The 21-year-old also expressed her gratitude to her team, her family, and her supporters.

"I'm still processing a bit but I would not accomplish everything I did without my team. Thank you, Tomasz, Daria, Maciej. Many thanks to my business team, to my family and sponsors. And last but not least, thank YOU for your support and being with me all season long. This season was quite an adventure because of you, too!" Iga Swiatek wrote.

