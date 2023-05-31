Iga Swiatek, Andrey Rublev, Coco Gauff, and others showed off their best Mona Lisa impressions in a video.

The Mona Lisa, created by the Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci, is one of the most iconic and enigmatic paintings in the history of art. Completed around the early 16th century, the portrait showcases a captivating woman with a serene expression, known for her elusive smile and enigmatic gaze.

The Mona Lisa holds a significant place in the art world and remains an eternal symbol of artistic excellence.

The Tennis Channel posted the video on Twitter on May 26, 2023. The video features Gauff, Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, Rublev, Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, and other players trying to mimic the characteristics of the masterpiece.

The video was captioned:

“Hang it in the louvre”.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel hang it in the louvre hang it in the louvre https://t.co/oV4CNTKrNz

The video was made as part of the promotion for the French Open, which is currently underway in Paris. The tournament is also known as Roland Garros, which is the name of the stadium where it is held.

The video was a fun way to showcase the personalities and talents of some of the best tennis players in the world.

Iga Swiatek is a step above everyone on clay but Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina can blow her off, feels John McEnroe

John McEnroe comments on Iga Swiatek's French Open chances

John McEnroe, a former American tennis star, shared his opinion on Iga Swiatek’s chances of winning the French Open.

Swiatek proved that she was not just a clay-court specialist when she claimed her third Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2022. But many still think that red clay is the surface that suits her game best and that Roland Garros is her favorite venue.

The Pole is currently in Paris as the frontrunner for a third French Open title in four years. But she is likely to face tougher competition than her dominant campaign last year.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, McEnroe said that Swiatek is an outstanding player on clay, playing at a higher level than her rivals. However, he also thinks that both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have the potential to overpower Swiatek on their respective days.

"On clay she's just a step above everyone," McEnroe said. "But I think Sabalenka and Rybakina can blow her off the court, they are such big hitters, big servers, particularly Rybakina."

But while acknowledging the prowess of Sabalenka and Rybakina, McEnroe still favored the Pole as the top pick.

"I don't know if you can do that long enough, but it is two out of three as opposed to the best of five, so I think those type of players can cause problems. But I would still pick Swiatek," he said.

Iga Swiatek started her French Open title defense with a convincing win over Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the first round. The world No. 1 and top seed dropped only four games as she beat Bucsa 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour on Court Philippe Chatrier. She will face Claire Liu in the second round.

Poll : 0 votes