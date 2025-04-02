Iga Swiatek announces "difficult decision" ahead of 2025 clay season

Iga Swiatek has announced a scheduling update on the women's tour. She has officially withdrawn from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers set to begin on April 12, 2025.

Swiatek was last seen in action at the Miami Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. Despite a spirited performance against Alexandra Eala, the Filipino outfoxed her in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.

The Polish No. 1 has yet to win a trophy this year. She recently announced that she won't be representing her country in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Here's what Swiatek said via her Instagram account:

"I have made a difficult decision. I know that this is not the information that fans, especially Polish ones, wanted, nevertheless, it is the right decision for me for now. I will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament, which will be held in Radom," Iga Swiatek said.

"I always represent my country with pride. I played everything there was to play for the country last year. I am extremely proud of the historic team's successes in the BJKC semifinals and the UC finals. Now it's time for more balance, focusing on myself and my training. I keep my fingers crossed for the girls and for the whole team," She added.

Iga Swiatek gives an update via social media - Source: @Swiatek Instagram

Swiatek was a part of the Polish team last year when they defeated Switzerland in the BJK Cup Qualifiers. The squad then went on to reach the semifinal of the main event in November but lost to Italy in a close encounter.

The Polish team will now be led by in-form Magda Linette alongside Magdalena Frech, Maja Chwalinska, and Katarzyna Kawa. They are scheduled to take on Team Ukraine and Team Switzerland in the BJK Cup Qualifiers.

Iga Swiatek will begin her claycourt season in the Stuttgart Open 2025

Swiatek in action at the Miami Open Day 4 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek is poised to begin her claycourt season in the Stuttgart Open. She is a two-time winner at the event and will make her fourth appearance this year.

Swiatek is also the defending champion at the 2025 French Open. Critics will be expecting the Pole to find her rhythm on clay after a modest start to the year.

Her near rivals Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina are also expected to be a part of the Stuttgart Open. Rybakina defeated Swiatek in the semifinal last year and also went on to win the title.

The Stuttgart Open will begin on April 14, 2025.

