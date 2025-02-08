Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka enjoy each other's company during fun-filled photoshoot with Qatar Open 2025 trophy

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek recently reunited for an exciting photoshoot with the Qatar Open trophy. Both players are aiming to win their first WTA 1000 title of the season at the event in Doha, which is scheduled to commence on February 9.

Sabalenka last competed at the Australian Open, where her hopes of winning her third consecutive title were dashed by Madison Keys in the blockbuster final. Swiatek, meanwhile, was aiming to triumph at the Melbourne Slam for the first time in her career but suffered a narrow loss to Keys in the semifinals. The duo will look to put their Australian Open heartbreak behind them as they commence their campaigns at the Qatar Open.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka appeared to be enjoying each other's company as they posed alongside the coveted trophy in Doha. The World No. 1 is aiming to get her hands on the trophy for the second time after triumphing at the 2020 edition of the event, while Swiatek is eyeing a remarkable fourth consecutive triumph at the WTA 1000 event.

The duo also took to the court for a lighthearted hitting session and captured a fun moment by excitedly leaping into the air with their arms raised.

In recent times, it has become increasingly common to see Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka spending more time with each other at tournaments and filming entertaining TikToks together, which has even developed into a friendship.

Aryna Sabalenka on her dynamic with Iga Swiatek: "It's been becoming more chill between us, I have to say she's really nice person"

During a press conference at the 2025 Brisbane International, Aryna Sabalenka disclosed that their off-court relationship blossomed after she invited Iga Swiatek to film a TikTok together at the 2024 WTA Finals.

The World No. 1 also revealed that getting to know Swiatek off the court had been an enjoyable experience, describing the Pole as a genuinely nice person and sharing that their dynamic had become more easygoing.

"Yeah, it was fun. It all started on the Finals. I asked her to do TikTok. I was, 'Okay, whatever, I'm going to ask and see what happens.' I thought we have to stay together and have fun and just enjoy our rivalry, not be too tough on each other. So I asked. We did it. Since that we already practise couple of times. Then I was doing fitness after our fit. She was like, 'I can join you guys,'" Sabalenka said.

"It's been becoming more chill between us, too. I have to say she's really nice person. It was fun get to know each other," she added.

At the 2025 Qatar Open, Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her campaign against the winner of the match between Emma Raducanu and Ekaterina Alexandrova. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will face Maria Sakkari or a qualifier in the first round as the top-ranked duo lead opposite sides of the draw.

