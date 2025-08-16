Iga Swiatek asks for 'more time to breathe', longer breaks for players & other changes to combat brutal hot conditions at Cincinnati Open & beyond

Iga Swiatek has echoed the thoughts of her peers advocating for better conditions in wake of the extremely hot weather at the Cincinnati Open 2025. Following her quarterfinal win against Anna Kalinskaya on Friday, August 15, she was asked to give her thoughts on making players compete in soaring temperatures.

Ad

Swiatek stated everyone should be mindful of their carbon footprint given the climate crisis. However, coming to altering the tournament schedule because of it, she was in two minds because she favors playing early in the day.

"Well, I think I don't know, if we overall should be making changes, you know, and be really considerate of global warming and trying to you know, make it less bad as it is in terms of how we contribute to the planet. But in terms of scheduling, I don't know, it's a tricky question cause I like early matches," Swiatek said.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek also added that the current conditions can be manageable if players are given more breathing room between points. An additional few seconds to dry themselves or to catch their breath would go a long way according to her.

"But for sure, I mean this kind of heat is like something that we just need to survive, and it's not like we can't. I think, maybe giving like five more seconds to use the towel or have more time to breathe because it's a bit harder, that would be nice. But besides that I think we can handle it," she added.

Ad

The six-time Major champ also highlighted the measures taken by the tournament organizers to combat the sweltering heat. If not for those, it would've been worse for the players.

"It's nice that we have the ice towels on a bench and the AC kind of next to us. So this is for sure helpful. Without it, I think it would be much worse. But the only thing, maybe like two more seconds to use the towel, but you know, I'll always be the player to ask for that," Swiatek said.

Ad

Swiatek hasn't let the rising temperatures in Cincinnati get to her, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set. She will now aim to reach her maiden final at the tournament.

Iga Swiatek will face Elena Rybakina for a spot in the Cincinnati Open 2025 final

Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek will renew her rivalry with Elena Rybakina when she locks horns with her in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open 2025 on Sunday, August 17. This will be the 10th career meeting between them, with the Pole enjoying a slim 5-4 advantage in their head-to-head record.

Ad

Swiatek has turned the rivalry on its head this year. She trailed their rivalry 2-4 at the start of the 2025 season but won all three of their meetings this year to take control of the head-to-head.

Their most recent contest was a thrilling affair, with Swiatek coming back from a set down to beat Rybakina in the fourth round of the French Open. The Kazakh toppled World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals, indicating her own good form and setting the stage for another memorable tussle with Swiatek.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More