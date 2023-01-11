Iga Swiatek to auction winning US Open gear, shoes from French Open, and more for Ukraine war relief

Iga Swiatek is planning a special celebration of her 2022 season, which came in the backdrop of Russia's Ukraine invasion. It rendered many homeless apart from causing widespread loss of life and infrastructure.

The World No. 1 produced one of the best seasons by a WTA player in recent memory. She went 67-9 and won a tour-best eight titles, including Roland Garros and the US Open.

Ahead of her campaign at the Australian Open, Swiatek wants to remind the world that people in Ukraine still need help. She will be auctioning off her US Open gear and Roland Garros shoes, among others. The Polish ace tweeted:

"I wanted to celebrate my previous season in a special way, reminding people that help is still needed in Ukraine, we are still needed. Here you can find charity auctions of my gear from the US Open 2022, my shoes from Roland Garros and many more."

It's noteworthy that Swiatek's "Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine" exhibition event in Warsaw in July raised over £400,000. Another charity event in her native country in November raised over £420,000 for Ukraine war relief efforts.

"She has the makings of a World No. 1 and maybe a new boss" - Justine Henin lavishes praise on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at the Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek has had a rousing start to her 2023 campaign, continuing from where she left off in 2022. The World No. 1 won all three of her singles matches for Poland at the inaugural United Cup earlier this month.

Lavishing praise on the 21-year-old and tipping her for great things ahead, former World No. 1 Justine Henin said about Swiatek on Eurosport:

“I think she has the makings of a world No. 1 and maybe a new boss. But she has to convince herself of that, and at the same time, doubt also accompanies the greatest champions. Maybe that's why she is a great champion who is being born."

Despite Swiatek's 'unusual' technique, Henin reckons the Pole's movement on fast surfaces could stand her in good stead.

“She has a somewhat unusual technique. She has also been able to draw strength from that. You can see her arm speed and she has a lot of qualities. She's a player who moves very well on a fast surface, as she did at the US Open, but this is also linked to a lot of technical aspects in her game."

The reigning World No. 1 is looking to win her maiden Australian Open title, having lost to Danielle Collins in the semifinals at Melbourne Park last year.

