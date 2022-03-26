Iga Swiatek to become the new WTA World No. 1 after defeating VIktorija Golubic in the Miami Open

Iga Swiatek will become the new WTA World No. 1 when the rankings are released on April 4. The 20-year-old was in pole position to reach the top of the rankings following Ashleigh Barty's shock retirement. With Barty being removed from the WTA rankings, Swiatek and Paula Badosa were in contention to become the new World No. 1. The former needed just one win to get the top spot while the Spaniard needed to win the Miami Open and Swiatek would have to have lost in the second round.

Swiatek thrashed Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 to seal her place in the third round. This also confirmed her status as the new World No. 1

Swiatek became the 28th woman to become the World No. 1 since the introduction of the rankings. She also became the first player from Poland to reach the top of the rankings, surpassing Agnieszka Radwanska who was the World No. 2.

Iga Swiatek has won 12 matches in a row

Iga Swiatek has been in very good form this year

Swiatek has been in scintillating form this year, winning 21 out of 24 matches so far. She is currently on a 12-match winning streak.

After reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, the Pole was ousted in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. She then entered the Qatar Open as the seventh seed and reached the final of the tournament following victories over Golubic, Daria Kasatkina, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari.

Swiatek was up against Anett Kontaveit in the final and thrashed the Estonian 6-2, 6-0 to win the second WTA 1000 title of her career.

The Pole then competed at the Indian Wells Open and reached the quarterfinals after beating Anhelina Kalinina, Clara Tauson and Angelique Kerber. In all three matches, she came back from a set down to win.

The 20-year-old then beat Madison Keys and Simona Halep to reach the final. She defeated Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in the final to win her second WTA 1000 title of the year and her fifth career singles title. Swiatek also became the first player to win five or more WTA titles before turning 21 since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

Given the Pole's brilliant run of form, there is no doubt that she well and truly deserves to be at the top of the WTA rankings. Iga Swiatek is a heavy favorite to win the Miami Open and will now take on Madison Brengle in the third round of the tournament.

