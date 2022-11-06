World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has dominated the 2022 season so far with eight singles titles to her name, including two Grand Slams. At the start of the season, she inherited the top spot in the WTA Rankings after Ashleigh Barty shockingly announced retirement.

Since then, the Pole has not relinquished her position and has taken her game to new heights. The 21-year-old became only the second player after Serena Williams to reach 11,000 points in the rankings since the current system was adopted in 2009.

Williams had reached the highest of 13,615 in 2013 while Swiatek could reach as high as 11,835 ranking points if she wins the ongoing WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

"I feel off-court that she's really humble" - Iga Swiatek on Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek maintained her winning record at this year's WTA Finals as she thrashed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in her final round-robin match.

The World No. 1 stated in her post-match press conference that she found the 18-year-old really humble off the court. She added that Gauff was coping well with all the attention she got.

"I feel off-court that she's really humble. I'm happy about that because I know that from a young age kind of all eyes were on her. I'm happy she's coping with that well. That's what I see, you know? She seems to have really good people around her, so, yeah," said Swiatek.

Iga Swiatek accepted that she had dominated Gauff in their matches so far but revealed that the young American had variety and flexibility in her game that could be seen in the second set of the Roland Garros final this year.

"And on the court, I feel like sometimes I've been really dominating in matches against her. But for sure on Roland Garros, you could see her level. This final was I think in the second set it was really tight, right? Yeah, she is really tall. She has a good reach. But she's moving really, really well, and she's kind of flexible, you know.

"Yeah, she has variety. She can go to the net. When I was her age, I didn't know how to play volleys, so I'm pretty jealous. Yeah, she's a great player, and you can see that on singles and doubles as well," she added.

