Iga Swiatek, Boris Becker and other tennis players congratulate Novak Djokovic on ATP Finals win

Novak Djokovic was congratulated by several tennis stars, including Iga Swiatek and Boris Becker, following his title win at the 2023 ATP Finals.

The Serb won a record seventh title at the year-end tournament in Turin, with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fourth seed Jannik Sinner in the final. He thus avenged his defeat to the Italian in the round-robin stage of the competition.

Several tennis players, past and present, congratulated Djokovic on his triumph in Turin, Italy, with women's World No.1 Iga Swiatek also lauding Jannik Sinner for his performance throughout the week.

"Incredible. Congratulations @DjokerNole, Also congrats to you @janniksin for playing inspiring tennis this whole week," the Pole wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Boris Becker, who previously coached Djokovic, wrote on his Instagram stories:

"Congratulations Schatzi."

Victoria Azarenka also congratulated the Serb on his triumph in Turin, stating that his ability to raise his level of play and determination to win after a defeat was the most underrated thing for her.

"Novak’s ability after a loss to elevate his level of play and determination to win no matter what is the most underrated thing in my opinion I have seen in tennis! Congratulations on another record breaking performance @DjokerNole," the former World No. 1 wrote on X.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs lavished praise on both Djokovic and Sinner for their performances, calling the Serb the 'greatest player of all time.'

"Novak proves again why he’s the greatest player of all time. Year end World #1 again, 3 slams as well as his 7th ATP finals title. Incredible. What a week also for Jannik. He has to be so proud of himself and this will be huge for his confidence for next year. Congrats to both," the Aussie wrote.

Here are a few more player reactions to the World No. 1's ATP Finals title win:

Novak Djokovic will next compete in the Davis Cup Finals

Following his triumph at the 2023 ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic will next represent Serbia in the knockout stages of the Davis Cup Finals which will take place from November 21-26 in Malaga, Spain.

The 36-year-old played just one singles match for his country in the group stages of the tournament, beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4. He also featured in a doubles clash during Serbia's clash against the Czech Republic where he partnered Nikola Cacic. The pair were defeated by Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek.

Serbia will face Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup, and the winner of the tie will face either Italy or Netherlands for a place in the final.

