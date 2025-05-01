Iga Swiatek breaking down emotionally during brutal Coco Gauff loss at Madrid Open draws heartwarming reaction from Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud offered encouraging words to Iga Swiatek after her heartbreaking loss in the semifinal of the Madrid Open. The defending champion was outclassed in straight sets by Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-1.

Ad

Swiatek entered Madrid after a quarterfinal finish in Stuttgart. She started her campaign by cruising past Linda Noskova, Diana Shnaider and Madison Keys in the initial few rounds but couldn't make her mark against Coco Gauff.

After watching the Pole break down during her semifinal encounter, former World No. 2 Casper Ruud posted a heartfelt message in support. He wrote on X:

"Hey, Iga Swiatek. Keep your head up. Like millions of other people, I love watching you play. Not your day today, but you inspire so many, and you’ll be back stronger than ever!!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swiatek has had a mediocre season so far, considering her high standards. She is yet to win a trophy this year and has chalked up 26 wins from 34 matches on the tour.

The Pole had captured two titles until the clay court season last year but has struggled to find her A-game in 2025. She spoke about her performance in the semifinal and addressed her form throughout the Madrid Open.

“I couldn't really get my level up. Coco played good, but, yeah, I think it's, you know, on me that I didn't really move well, I wasn't ready to play back the shots with heaviness, and, yeah, with that kind of game like, yeah, it was pretty bad," Iga Swiatek said.

Ad

“For sure, I feel like I haven't been moving well and you know, the tennis also was like on and off, you know, for most of the tournament. So I wasn't really sure what I have in my toolbox, you know, but yeah, for sure, like I didn't even have a plan B because nothing was working today," she added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Iga Swiatek lost her fourth semifinal of the season at the Madrid Open. She also reached the last four in Melbourne, Doha and Indian Wells, but couldn't reach the final at any of those events this year.

Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek for the first time on clay in the Madrid Open semifinal

Coco Gauff in action at the Madrid Open - Day Ten - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek faced each other for the 15th time on tour in the Madrid Open. Swiatek leads the head-to-head against the American 11-4.

Ad

Gauff had lost her previous five encounters on clay against Iga Swiatek. The American's dominant straight sets win at the Madrid Open is the first time she's defeated the former World No. 1 on the surface.

The 21-year-old is one win away from claiming her maiden title in Madrid. She will take on the winner between Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More