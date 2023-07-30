Iga Swiatek celebrates 100th match as World No. 1 by equaling impressive Serena Williams stat

Iga Swiatek is the first player to have played 100 Tour-level matches as a reigining World No. 1 since Serena Williams.

In fact, Swiatek has managed to post the exact same win-loss record that Serena Williams boasted of when she completed the feat during her reign atop the women's ranking in the 2013-15 period.

The Pole has posted a stellar 87 wins against a mere 13 losses since becoming the World No. 1, matching Serena Williams' 87% win-loss record for her first 100 matches as a top-ranked player.

She first ascended to the top of the WTA rankings on April 4, 2022, after the surprise retirement of Ashleigh Barty, but was quick to prove her top billing by going on a mind-boggling 37-match winning streak.

The run saw her sweep the 2022 European claycourt season, including the French Open. It was the second Grand Slam win for Swiatek, who also lifted the trophies at the WTA 1000 event in Rome, and WTA 500 event in Stuttgart.

The player had previously claimed a Sunsine Doubles, having triumphed in Indian Wells and Miami Open. However, she was yet to overtake Barty in the rankings during those two runs, so her match wins in either tournament did not contiribute to her strong 87-13 win-loss record.

As for Serena Williams, the Ameircan had put together a stellar three consecutive seasons beginning in 2013 when she first reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking.

The American would go on to end the year with a career-best 78-4 win loss record. She continued her dominance on the Tour, posting 52-8 and 53-3 records for 2014 and 2015 respectively, and remained the World No. 1 until being overtaken by Angelique Kerber in 2016.

Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams among eight players to reach the milestone of 100 matches as World No. 1

Iga Swiatek has been the World No. 1 for 69 weeks.

Iga Swiatek is the eighth player to hit the milestone of playing 100 matches as the World No. 1, since the WTA began publishing computerised rankings in 1975.

The other players to have achieved the feat include Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis and Justine Henin.

Graf leads the list for most weeks spent atop the world rankings with 377 weeks. She is followed closely by Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams, with 332 and 319 weeks respectively. Iga Swiatek has been the World No. 1 for 69 weeks.

