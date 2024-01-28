Iga Swiatek congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on "impressive" Australian Open win

Iga Swiatek graciously extended a congratulatory message to Aryna Sabalenka after her triumph at the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka successfully defended her title at the Melbourne Slam, doing so without dropping a set during her dominant campaign. The Belarusian secured a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen in the Australian Open final, triumphing in just 76 minutes.

Congratulatory messages flooded in for the World No. 2, with the likes of Paula Badosa, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, and Victoria Azarenka applauding her on her victory.

Iga Swiatek also extended her best wishes to Aryna Sabalenka, congratulating her on the "impressive" achievement of winning her second Australian Open title.

"Congrats @SabalenkaA on 2nd title in Australia, impressive!" she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Swiatek had been on the hunt for her fifth Grand Slam title and maiden Australian Open title in Melbourne this year. The World No. 1 kicked off her campaign with a commanding 7-6(2), 6-2 win over Sofia Kenin.

She faced a tougher challenge against Danielle Collins in the second round, narrowly escaping a devastating loss. Trailing 4-1 in the deciding set, the Pole mounted an impressive comeback, claiming a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was stunned by Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the third round. The 19-year-old battled back from a set down to defeat Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, ousting her from the Major.

A brief look at Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's rivalry

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have developed one of the most compelling rivalries on tour. The duo have locked horns in nine tour-level encounters, with Swiatek enjoying a 6-3 lead in their head-to-head record.

Sabalenka claimed victory in their first meeting on tour, defeating the Pole 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the group stage of the 2021 WTA Finals. Swiatek leveled their head-to-head record by claiming a 6-2, 6-3 win over the World No. 2 in the 2022 Doha quarterfinals.

The four-time Grand Slam champion went on to beat the Belarusian 6-2, 6-2 in the 2022 Stuttgart semifinal. She also secured a 6-2, 6-1 win in the Italian Open semifinals the following month.

Iga Swiatek continued her dominance against Sabalenka, defeating her 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the 2022 US Open semifinals. The World No. 2 avenged her defeat in the WTA Finals semifinal, claiming a 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 victory.

Swiatek then triumphed over the Belarusian 6-3, 6-4 in the 2023 Stuttgart final. Subsequently, Sabelenka claimed a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win in the Madrid Open final. The Pole triumphed in their most recent encounter, defeating the two-time Grand Slam champion 6-3, 6-2 in the 2023 WTA Finals semifinal, en route to her maiden title at the year-end championships.