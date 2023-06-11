Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam at the 2023 French Open after beating World No. 4 Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday, June 11.

The result never looked in any doubt as Djokovic eased past Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to win his third Roland Garros title and create history at Court Phillippe Chartier. Djokovic overtook Rafael Nadal in the tally for most Grand Slams won by a male player.

Naturally, plaudits started pouring in from across the tennis world for the Serb. 2023 French Open women's singles champion Iga Swiatek took to social media to extend her congratulations. Swiatek also won her third Roland Garros title this year, beating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in the final.

"Congratulations @DjokerNole!" Swiatek wrote on social media.

After Swiatek secured her French Open title, Djokovic had commented, "Congratulations Iga," on the 22-year-old's image on social media.

Djokovic is now tied with Serena Williams for most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. Williams won her 23rd Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open.

Djokovic now also holds the record for being the only man to win all four Grand Slams thrice and will reclaim the World No. 1 ranking on Monday.

A look into Novak Djokovic's journey at the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic, the reigning Australian Open champion, slipped to World No. 3 ranking ahead of the 2023 French Open, behind Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

The Serb began his Roland Garros campaign against Aleksandar Kovacevic, beating him in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (1). Djokovic went on win his next three matches in straight sets as well, beating Marton Fucsovics, 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-3; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-2; and Juan Pablo Varillas, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic's next opponent was Karen Khachanov, who became the first player to take a set off the Serb in Paris. However, Djokovic showed his class and composure and overcame the Russian 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Both players took one set each as the match got off to a competitive start. However, Alcaraz began experiencing cramps in the third set and couldn't recover. Djokovic then easily defeated the young Spaniard 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The 36-year-old's last hurdle was 2022 Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud, who started the game on the front foot, taking a 3-0 lead in the first set. Novak Djokovic regrouped and never looked back as blew past the Norweigian 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5, to etch his name in the history books.

