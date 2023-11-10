“Iga Swiatek continues to be so impressive” - Chanda Rubin hails Pole for keeping her composure through extreme conditions to win WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek has received high praise from former player and broadcaster Chanda Rubin for her spectacular title run at the 2023 WTA Finals that concluded on Monday, November 6.

As a guest on the latest episode of the Inside In podcast by the Tennis Channel, Rubin showered praises on the Pole for improving with each game as she progressed through the event.

She also highlighted that Swiatek's high-level performance was despite the adverse conditions faced by players in Cancun.

Rubin said:

"To work your way into it, to start playing better tennis and to go through that event playing better and better each match, through the conditions that players had to deal with. It was rainy, it was windy."

"At times it seemed impossible to control this little yellow tennis ball and yet Swiatek kept pushing and playing her game. I think for me, that was the most impressive part of it. She did get better each and every match."

To Swiatek's credit, Rubin added that the former enjoyed a landslide victory over Jessica Pegula, who had also brought her A-game to the match.

She said:

"To have the match like she did against Jessie Pegula, who was also playing incredible tennis mind you, to have that kind of match with so much on the line, she just continues to be so impressive, Iga Swiatek does."

Iga Swiatek credits her team for WTA Finals victory and reclaiming World No. 1 spot

Iga Swiatek with the 2023 WTA Finals trophy

Iga Swiatek reclaimed the World No. 1 spot from Aryna Sabalenka with a thundering 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jessica Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals in Cancun.

The Pole opened her campaign with a straight-set victory in round-robin over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. She continued her momentum, overcoming Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka without dropping a set en route to the final.

In her victory speech during the award commemoration ceremony at the event, the 22-year-old thanked her team for their support.

"I want to thank my family and my team. It's not often when my dad is here, so thanks for coming and supporting me. The team that has been with me for the whole season, we've had many ups and downs, but this is for sure an up. And we'll for sure have many more if we keep working like that," Swiatek said.

Swiatek is the first Polish player to have won the prestigious event. It is her sixth title win this season and 17th career title overall.