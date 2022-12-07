Iga Swiatek continues to win hearts; announces donation to Polish social program during the holiday season

After taking the world by storm with her sensational tennis this season, Iga Swiatek continues to awe her fans off the field as well by helping the underprivileged and urging others to do the same.

Embracing the holiday spirit, the Pole is providing material and mental help to families and people in difficult life situations. To achieve this feat, Swiatek has taken the help of the Polish organization Szlachetna Paczka.

Noble Gift (Szlachetna Paczka) is a social program that provides support to people struggling with adversities. Held in December, the "weekend of miracles" is an annual undertaking in which volunteers deliver packages of material aid prepared by donations to households eligible for the project.

Swiatek took to Twitter to announce her decision and introduce her followers to Szlachetna Paczka. She said that there are still more than 1700 families left in need of help.

"In tennis it's about scoring, but in @szlachetnapaczk now it's about ZERO. Zero on the count of families in need, which unfortunately still has not reached... More than 1,700 families are still looking for their donors who will prepare help for them," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

The three-time Grand Slam champion added that she was helping Adrianna's family. She also encouraged others to join her in spreading joy by helping more people in need.

"This year I helped the family of Adrianna, who is raising Monika and Bartek alone after she lost her husband. The package is already a tradition for me. I won't spend Christmas at home this year, but at least I can help. I encourage you to do the same if you can afford it and share it," she added.

Iga Swiatek earlier donated her prize money on National Mental Health Day

Iga Swiatek is no stranger to giving back to society. Earlier this year, on National Mental Health Day, the Pole donated her prize money from reaching the final at the Ostrava Open to a non-profit organization in Poland.

On Twitter, she said that she would be giving the money to a nonprofit in her native Poland that supports kids with mental health problems.

"I'm going to continue my little tradition and donate my prize money from the tournament in Ostrava. 58 k Euro will support a charity that helps children struggling with mental health issues in Poland," Iga Swiatek tweeted.

