"Iga Swiatek is the dominant favorite for Roland Garros, she's like what Rafael Nadal has been going in a lot of years" - Jim Courier 

Former World No. 1 Jim Courier has said that the in-form Iga Swiatek, like Rafael Nadal, will be a "dominant favorite" at Roland Garros this year. Both Swiatek and Nadal are in Rome this week, competing at the Italian Masters.

Swiatek, 22, has been on a roll in the last few weeks, winning 32 of her 35 matches this year, including the last 23. She has captured four titles in this period, winning all four finals in straight sets. Meanwhile, Nadal has also been in a rich vein of form, arriving in Rome with a 22-2 record on the season, winning three titles.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Iga Swiatek wins her 4th career title with a dominant 62 60 win over Anett Kontaveit in Doha.



For the 1st time in her career, Swiatek beat 3 Top 10 players in a tournament.



The 20yo from Poland now has 1 Slam, 2 WTA 1000 titles, and has won her last 4 finals in straight sets. Iga Swiatek wins her 4th career title with a dominant 62 60 win over Anett Kontaveit in Doha. For the 1st time in her career, Swiatek beat 3 Top 10 players in a tournament.The 20yo from Poland now has 1 Slam, 2 WTA 1000 titles, and has won her last 4 finals in straight sets. https://t.co/CTVHbEJvn8

On 'Tennis Channel Live', Courier discussed the contenders for this year's Roland Garros women's singles title.

"She is the dominant favorite," Courier said. "She is what Nadal has been going in a lot of years. There's always turbulence in the women's draw. Always expect the unexpected."

After a well-deserved break following her Stuttgart triumph two weeks ago, Swiatek will open her campaign for the Rome title against Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday. Meanwhile, on the same day, Nadal will kickstart his quest for an 11th title in the Italian capital against John Isner.

Analysing Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal's Roland Garros chances

Rafael Nadal will look to defend his Rome title

Iga Swiatek is the player to beat in the women's draw. She has not lost since a Round of 16 exit to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai, sweeping titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal enjoyed his best start to a season on tour, going 20-0, winning Melbourne (ATP 250), the Australian Open and Acapulco. However, his unbeaten start to the season was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final.

After sustaining a rib fracture in Indian Wells, Nadal took a six-week break, returning to action in Madrid last week. There, he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals and has now descended upon Rome, hoping to win an 11th title.

Both Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are former Roland Garros winners. Both won the claycourt Major two years ago, Nadal doing so for a 13th time, while Swiatek for the first.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



Teenager



#RolandGarros Swiatek stuns Halep!Teenager @iga_swiatek needs just 70 minutes to end Halep’s streak 6-1 6-2. Swiatek stuns Halep!Teenager @iga_swiatek needs just 70 minutes to end Halep’s streak 6-1 6-2.#RolandGarros https://t.co/dlh5372wsY

Last year, Swiatek lost in the quarterfinals, while Nadal was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semis.

Nevertheless, considering Nadal's pedigree on clay, especially at Roland Garros, and Swiatek's sizzling recent form, it's difficult to look beyond the duo for this year's singles titles in Paris.

Also Check Out :-Italian Open 2022 Results

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala