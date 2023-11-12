Former World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska has questioned her compatriot Iga Swiatek's absence from the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup Finals, prompting tennis fans to react.

Swiatek recently won the WTA Finals, which concluded on November 6. As a result, she could not represent Poland in the BJK Cup Finals, which began on November 7 in Seville, Spain, due to a time difference of only one day. The Pole decided not to compete in the team tournament before her campaign at the year-end championship in Cancun, Mexico, began, though.

In view of that, Agnieszka Radwanska spoke with WP Sportowych Fakty Studio and questioned Iga Swiatek's choice to forgo the prestigious event for the second year in a row.

"She might not even play for the girls, or she might play at a lower level, just to win. She could not participate in all meetings, but the most important ones. As for the places themselves, it could have been done better. It's an individual matter and Iga's own decision," the former Wimbledon finalist said.

Tennis fans are miffed by Radwanska's remark, and many have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings. One user defended the four-time Grand Slam champion, saying she has done more for Polish tennis than her 'whole nation combined.'

"These people acting like Iga owes the national team something while she’s done more for Polish tennis than the whole nation combined," the user wrote.

"Literally no one asked. Miss aga so wrong for saying all that about iga like she saw what it meant for iga at united cup and now."

"Read it twice cus I couldn’t wrap around my head the line where it says Iga could’ve just been there (s e r i o u s l y ?) or play at a lower intensity only to score a win… Girl I thought you knew Iga? Anyways glad Iga doesn’t know this mentality - sorry Aga."

Iga Swiatek: "Coming back to World No. 1, it’s a dream come true"

Iga Swiatek pictured with her maiden WTA Finals trophy

Iga Swiatek had lost her World No. 1 rank to Aryna Sabalenka following the conclusion of the 2023 US Open in September, where she was eliminated in the fourth round and Sabalenka finished runner-up.

However, the 22-year-old was determined to reclaim the top spot and did so after defeating American Jessica Pegula in the WTA Finals with a score of, 6-1 6-0. It was also her maiden title at the event.

Swiatek, who had defeated Sabalenka in the semifinals of the year-end tournament, said in her victory speech that it was a 'dream come true' for her to sit atop the rankings again.

"Coming back to World No. 1, it’s a dream come true, for sure. I would say I wasn’t expecting that right now, this season. I was hoping that maybe next year is going to be my year," Iga Swiatek said. (Quotes via CNN)

"But it seems like you know, just working hard and focusing on the right things at the end worked. So I’m really happy," she added.