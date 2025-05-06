Iga Swiatek draws concerned reaction from fans after honest admission about 'confused' state of mind in recent times

Iga Swiatek garnered concerned reactions from tennis fans after she revealed that she is confused about her professional life, which drew reactions from her fans. Swiatek has been having a disappointing run in the past few tournaments, which has been concerning as well.

Ahead of her Italian Open campaign, Swiatek was candid during one of the press interactions, as she made her emotions known. She reminisced about her last season, where even after going through difficult times, she was capable of winning titles- something that has been lacking for her this season.

A user on X shared the excerpt where she discussed her current situation.

"The thing is that I only remember the good stuff from last years because I was winning titles and everything.My head kind of remembers the good stuff. Sometimes I'm on court, I feel like I'm going to play this loopy forehand there, my great backhand there," she said.

"I'm making decisions that are not really good at the moment because I just remember how it felt previous tournaments or previous years. I kind of assume it's going to go in, and then I make mistakes. It's not the same, I'm confused," added Iga Swiatek.

Fans weighed in on this and shared their reactions on the platform. Some sympathised with the 5-time Grand Slam champion while others took a light-hearted approach in sharing their concerns about her.

"so she’s just as confused as us! 🤣" wrote a user.

"I'm glad she shared this with us, because it's easier to imagine what she's going through. It'll be okay, Iga (trans. from Polish)" a fan reassured her.

"We are confused and scared 🧐," posted another.

"Loopy forehand 😭," joked a user.

However, Swiatek will look to have a better result at the Italian Open this year.

Iga Swiatek hopes for a positive Italian Open run

Iga Swiatek in practice ahead of the Italian Open- Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has entered the Italian Open as the second seed and has received a bye into the Round of 64 of the tournament. In her first clash, she will be facing the winner of the Round of 128 match between Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Elina Avanesyan.

Even though her season has not yet been quite fruitful, she will look to channel her former clay court prowess in this tournament ahead of the second Major, the French Open.

She recently also had to put speculations to rest on her Wimbledon participation and rubbished false reports on her withdrawing from the tournament.

