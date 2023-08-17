"Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka really inspire me" - Ons Jabeur

The first though that comes to Ons Jabeur's mind when she sees a bunch of books is Iga Swiatek, the Tunisian recently joked.

Jabeur was a guest on the Tennis Channel's show Warm & Fuzzy, where she talked with host Michael Kosta about her her Tunisian roots, what keeps her at peace, her piano skills, and Iga Swiatek's prowess.

One segment of the show was about the host showing the Tunisian some photos, and she had to say out loud the first thing that comes to mind.

For a piano, the answer was Beethoven, and for a shelf of books, Jabeur joked that it was Iga Swiatek who immediately came to her mind.

"First thing that comes to mind? Iga (Swiatek)! She's crazy about books. I'll probably see her sitting down there reading," Jabeur stated.

The World No. 5 was then asked whether the Pole was on all the players' minds, alluding to Swiatek's dominance on the WTA Tour in recent years. The host changed the question to whether the players have their biggest opponents on their minds all the time, to which the 29-year-old responded:

"For me? No. I'm just a fan of hers, and Elena (Rybakina), Aryna (Sabalenka), and all the other players. They really inspire me," Jabuer answered candidly.

The host then went on to say that he can learn from Jabeur to be inspired instead of being mad at people that are doing what he is doing.

"If someone is doing that, you're just 'Good for you, you're having a great thing.' Whenever you give good things, you're going to receive greater things after," Kosta said.

"Your whole sleep routine is getting ruined" - Iga Swiatek continues WTA scheduling debate at Cincinnati Open

Iga Swiatek

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently talked about the scheduling issues that are constantly plaguing the WTA Tour.

Swiatek has been vocal about scheduling issues and the late match starts throughout the 2023 season, most recently echoing Elena Rybakina's concerns after the Khazakh had to finish one of her matches in Montreal after 3 am.

After her opening-round win against Danielle Collins at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Swiatek again expressed her thoughts on the matter.

"There's only 1 big stadium normally for tournaments, so they have to manage the schedule. But sometimes it would be healthier to play earlier," Swiatek said.

The Pole even suggested playing on smaller courts if it enabled her to get a more 'normal' schedule.

"I wouldn't mind playing on Court 2 if I could just have a normal night and normal recovery after the match. One match like that is cool, I don’t mind... but four? Your whole sleep routine is getting ruined," she added.

Swiatek's third-round opponent in Cincinnati will be China's Qinwen Zheng, who previously defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 6-1, 6-4, and Venus Williams, 1-6, 6-2, 6-1.