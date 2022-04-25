Iga Swiatek equals Naomi Osaka's record of 23 consecutive wins after triumphing at Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has equaled Naomi Osaka's record of 23 consecutive wins on the WTA tour.

The Pole registered her 23rd successive victory on Sunday by beating Aryna Sabalenka to win the Porsche tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Swiatek won 6-2, 6-2 to win her fourth consecutive title, having previously won the WTA 1000 events in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami.

However, the World No. 1 still sits in 9th position on the list of the longest winning streaks on the WTA tour since 2000. Venus Williams tops the list (35) followed by Serena Williams (34) and Justin Henin (32). Victoria Azarenka is in fifth place with 26 consecutive wins in 2012.

Osaka achieved her streak between 2020 and 2021. The Japanese reached the final of the 2020 Cincinnati Open but withdrew due to a hamstring injury. She then won the US Open by defeating Victoria Azarenka in the final.

The four-time Grand Slam champion reached the semifinals of the Gippsland Trophy in Melbourne before pulling out due to a niggling injury. She then went on to win the Australian Open by beating Jennifer Brady in the final. Her winning run, however, came to an end following a defeat to Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Swiatek's winning run started at the Qatar Open, where she thrashed Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 in the final. She then completed the 'Sunshine Double,' beating Sakkari in the final at Indian Wells and Osaka in the final in Miami. The Pole did not drop a set during the latter tournament.

In Stuttgart, Swiatek beat Eva Lys, Emma Raducanu and Liudmila Samsonova before defeating Sabalenka in the final.

Iga Swiatek has won 30 out of 33 matches this season

Iga Swiatek has had a dream season so far

Iga Swiatek's 2022 season has been nothing short of brilliant, with 30 wins out of 33 matches (not including her two victories at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Romania). Her only losses this year have come against Ashleigh Barty (Adelaide), Danielle Collins (Australian Open) and Jelena Ostapenko (Dubai).

With the Madrid Open and the Italian Open just around the corner, it is difficult to envision anybody coming close to beating the World No. 1 on current form.

Swiatek has every reason to believe she can keep winning and might even be in with a shot at overhauling Venus Williams' 35-match winning streak by the time Roland Garros rolls around.

