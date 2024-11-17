Iga Swiatek explains why she chose to put in a double shift to secure Poland's historic Billie Jean King Cup Finals SF spot

Iga Swiatek put in a double shift playing and winning both singles and doubles for Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals quarterfinal. The Pole's commitment to her nation helped them qualify for their first BJK Cup Finals semifinal.

Poland got the better of Spain on Friday, November 15 in the first knockout tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Magda Linette and Swiatek earned victories in their singles matches to win the tie 2-0.

On Saturday, November 16, Poland took on the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals of the BJK Cup Finals. The Czechs earned the lead in the tie with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win for Marie Bouzkova over Magdalena Frech.

Swiatek had to get the better of Linda Noskova to keep Poland in the tie and the 23-year-old did just that. She pulled off a 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-5 win over the Czech player to force the tie into a deciding doubles match.

After battling through a grueling two-hour and 39-minute singles match, Swiatek returned to the court just 30 minutes later, teaming up with Katarzyna Kawa for the doubles match, showcasing her unwavering commitment and endurance.

The Polish pair took on World No. 1 doubles player Katerina Sinikaova and her partner Marie Bouzkova, who also put in a double shift. However, the Polish duo was unfazed as they earned a decisive 6-2, 6-4 win in 71 minutes to advance.

In the post-match press conference, the World No. 2 acknowledged she was initially unsure how she felt physically and emotionally but was certain that she would regret saying no to playing doubles.

"I wasn't sure, I didn't really know how I felt after my singles, so I just needed to, like, get rid of some emotions and be ready for doubles... But for sure I wanted to play, because I knew that if I'm going to say no regardless of the reason, I'm going to regret this, you know," Iga Swiatek said.

"So, yeah, I'll keep pushing no matter what, and I'm happy that our doubles was pretty quick. We both made it quick and efficient, so for sure physically was easier to cope with that," she added.

"Even if I’m gonna die, I'll do it" - Iga Swiatek reveals her unwavering commitment to Poland ahead of historic Billie Jean King Cup Finals SF

Iga Swiatek at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (Image: Getty)

During a post-match interview after Poland triumphed over the Czech Republic, Iga Swiatek vowed "100%" commitment to her nation. She said:

"That’s my last tournament of the season and playing for Poland is always amazing. Even if I’m gonna die on court, so I will do it, but give a hundred percent."

In their first Billie Jean King Cup Finals semifinal on Monday, November 18, Poland will take on 2023 runner-up Italy. The Italians got the better of Japan in the quarterfinal after World No. 4 Jasmine Paolini, like Swiatek, put in a victorious doubles shift to turn the tie in her nation's favor.

