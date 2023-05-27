World No.1 Iga Swiatek indeed wanted to make sure her physiotherapist, Maciej Ryszczuk, felt appreciated on his birthday. She reached out to him, wishing him on his special day in a heartfelt message.

Swiatek is the favorite to defend her French Open title in 2023, but her chances depend on whether she has fully recovered from a thigh injury that forced her to retire from her quarter-final match in Rome.

The Pole has reached four finals this year, winning titles in Qatar and Stuttgart before being injured in Rome. Swiatek enters the clay court major having been the top-ranked player for 60 weeks.

Before starting her campaign at Roland-Garros, Iga Swiatek took a moment to celebrate Maciej Ryszczuk's birthday by expressing her heartfelt wishes through an Instagram post. She wished him health and growth and stated that he is the best.

"Happy birthday @rehsport_maciej_ryszczuk. Grow healthy and big. You are the best," Swiatek wrote.

"It feels the same" - Iga Swiatek on competing in the French Open as the two-time champion

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2022 French Open - Day Fourteen.

Iga Swiatek has won the French Open twice so far, in 2020 and 2022. When asked how it feels to be a two-time winner in a press conference, the Pole expressed her desire to return to the clay court Major regardless of her ranking or past results.

"Well, honestly it feels the same. I just love coming back here no matter, you know, what my ranking is or no matter what my previous results are," she said.

The 21-year-old added that she finds it a great place to compete and is excited about being healthy for her first round.

"It's a great place to be, and I feel, you know, really happy that I can compete and I will be healthy for my first round. So yeah, it's just pretty exciting time no matter what happened earlier," she added.

Swiatek then spoke about her Italian Open injury and expressed relief that nothing serious occurred, allowing her to have a few days off. While she is still in the process of recovering, she gave the assurance that she will be fit and ready for her upcoming first-round match against Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

"Well, luckily nothing serious happened, so I had couple of days off. You know, I'm still recovering from the thigh injury, but I'll be good for my first round. That's the most important thing for me. Yeah," Iga Swiatek said.

