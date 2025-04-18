Iga Swiatek has fans nervous and worried about their 'mental health' ahead of her Stuttgart match against Jelena Ostapenko

Iga Swiatek has reached the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and will face Jelena Ostapenko. Several fans, however, voiced concerns about the Pole's track record against Ostapenko.

Swiatek defeated Jana Fett 6-2, 6-2 to reach the last eight of the WTA 500 event, where Ostapenko will be waiting for her. The Latvian has dominated the world No. 2 in all their encounters.

Their rivalry dates back to the 2019 Rothesay Classic in Birmingham, where Ostapenko won 6-4, 6-3. The 27-year-old displayed similar dominance in their subsequent meetings at Indian Wells in 2021, Dubai in 2022, and the 2023 US Open.

They last met at the 2025 Qatar Open, where Swiatek was considered the favorite. Moreover, her status as a three-time defending champion gave her an added edge over Ostapenko.

However, the Latvian controlled the match from the start, and Swiatek appeared to let her emotions take over, smashing her racket in frustration after falling 3-0 behind in the second set. Ostapenko convincingly won their semifinal encounter 6-3, 6-1, improving her head-to-head lead to 5-0.

The fans expressed worries for Swiatek ahead of the match, with one writing:

"i love them both but so nervous for my girl iga 😭"

"I’m not optimistic I’ll be honest…at least it’s not 20-2 yet I guess!," another wrote.

A fan hopped for Iga Swiatek's triumph, but said they'd skip watching the match for their "mental health."

"As an Iga fan, I expect Iga to lose tomorrow. But still hoping Iga wins it. For my mental health, I will not watch the match," they said.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"I had high hopes for their match in Doha which were brutally crushed, so this time Imma probably not watch 😅," they commented.

"this is their first meeting on clay right? maybe that'll give iga some confidence, though we'll see if it's enough to offset the 5-0 mental block," a fan chimed in.

"6-0 H2H against the world #2 would be diabolical," one said.

Swiatek has played a total of 101 matches on clay in her career, and stood triumphant in 90 of them.

Iga Swiatek hasn't won a WTA title this season

Iga Swiatek hasn't been able to win a title so far in 2025. However, she has performed up to her true standards. Swiatek began with a decent run at the Australian Open, reaching the semifinals before falling to Madison Keys 7-5, 1-6, 6-7 (10).

This was followed by a semifinal finish at the Qatar Open, a quarterfinal finish at the Dubai Duty Free Championships, a semifinal run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, and a quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open.

Swiatek currently holds a 22-6 win-loss record and will aim for her first title of this season in Stuttgart.

