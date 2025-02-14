Why does Iga Swiatek have a Jelena Ostapenko problem? Learning from duo's one-sided head-to-head record

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko brushed aside three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Qatar Open 2025 on Friday, February 14. This marked her fifth consecutive win over the Pole, and one of her most dominant ones as well.

Swiatek was expected to make some inroads in her rivalry against Ostapenko heading into this match. The latter had begun to play well only this week, and had a 1-4 record this season prior to the Qatar Open. The former World No. 1 had won her last 15 matches in Doha, and given her record here, one expected more of a fight from the reigning champion.

Instead, it was a bloodbath on Centre Court right from the start. Ostapenko broke Swiatek's serve in the very first game of the match, which set the tempo for the next hour. She broke her younger rival's serve towards the end of the set to take a one-set lead.

Ostapenko raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, and a loose game after that gave Swiatek a brief reprieve. However, that sense of relief didn't last too long as the Latvian broke back to go 5-1 up, and closed out the match in the following game to remain the only active player with a winning record against the Pole after contesting multiple matches.

No other player has given Swiatek as much grief as Ostapenko in recent years. It's quite clear that she now has a huge problem on her hands, and here's looking at why that could be the case:

Jelena Ostapenko relishes attacking Iga Swiatek's topspin heavy shots

Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek at the US Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek's topspin heavy shots have fetched her numerous laurels since the start of her career. However, it is the same reason why she struggles against Jelena Ostapenko so much. The former's shots tend to bounce pretty high given her style of play, and land up perfectly in the latter's strike zone.

Ostapenko generally prefers high bouncing balls compared to the ones that stay low for this very reason. She also tends to pull the trigger sooner compared to other big-hitters on the tour. While Swiatek is able to keep up with Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina, two of the tour's most elite ballstrikers, she has a good read on their pattern of play.

Ostapenko, meanwhile, is able to disguise her shots quite well, and it isn't unusual for her to go for the kill after three-four shots. Swiatek's game also thrives on rhythm, and the Latvian gives her none at all. This forces the five-time Major champion to try and outhit her rival, or play defensively, neither of which fetches the desired result in the end.

Swiatek's refusal to switch up her tactics also account for her struggles against Ostapenko. During their most recent encounter at the Qatar Open, she didn't go for drop shots or try to slow down the play, or even move the Latvian all over the court. She played the game on the terms set by her opponent, and that has resulted in her getting the short end of the stick yet again.

Iga Swiatek also appears to have developed a mental block against Jelena Ostapenko

Iga Swiatek at the Qatar Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

The first time Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko crossed paths was at the Birmingham Classic 2019, and the latter won their first-round match 6-0, 6-2. The Pole was a rookie back then, and was competing in her first full season on the WTA Tour. The Lativan had already established herself as a top player, albeit a little inconsistent, following her triumph at the French Open 2017.

The two met for the second time at the Indian Wells Open 2021. Swiatek had won the French Open the previous year, and was a top 10 player. However, Ostapenko came out on top once again, this time with a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Their next meeting took place at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2022. Swiatek finally won a set against Ostapenko but the latter had the last laugh yet again as she rallied from a set down to score a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) win. History repeated itself at the US Open 2023, and the Latvian overcame a one-set deficit once more for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 win.

It's only natural for players to develop a sense of dread after losing to the same player over and over again. This was quite palpable during Swiatek's match against Ostapenko at the Qatar Open. Having lost her previous four matches against her, that record weighed heavily on her mind.

Swiatek's body language was far from positive. She appeared frustrated, and given how Ostapenko dismantled her game, her mood didn't improve for the remainder of the match as well. A player's mental state obviously affects how they play on court, and that was quite obvious in this instance.

However, Swiatek has already established herself as one of the greats of the sport given everything that she has achieved thus far. Even though she has now lost to Ostapenko fives times on the trot, she will find a way to figure her out sooner rather than later.

Swiatek trailed her head-to-head against Elena Rybakina 4-2 after the end of the 2024 season. She first beat the Kazakh at this year's United Cup, and more recently in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open to level their rivalry. She has already managed to unravel one of her rivals, and now she will aim to do the same against Ostapenko as well.

