Iga Swiatek being the favorite over Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff snubbed for Mirra Andreeva: French Open 2025 odds shock tennis analyst

Iga Swiatek being the favourite to win Roland Garros as per the latest odds, despite Aryna Sabalenka’s dominance on the Tour, has come as a surprise to tennis analyst Jon Wertheim. Swiatek is the defending champion of the French Open, but her recent run of form has been a cause of concern.

As per the latest BetMGM odds for the women’s singles title at the 2025 French Open, Swiatek leads the roster with odds of +150, while Sabalenka comes in next with odds of +275. Mirra Andreeva, who recently became the youngest WTA 1000 champion, has odds of +400, while former Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff is ranked fourth at +600.

Elena Rybakina is fifth with odds of +900, while China’s Qinwen Zheng follows her at +1000. Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (+1600) and recently crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys (+2000) complete the list.

Tennis analyst Jon Wertheim was surprised that Swiatek, who has not been in the best form, leads the charts. Speaking on Tennis Channel Live, Wertheim said:

“I am surprised. I mean, yes, Iga has won four of the last five times at Roland Garros, but given her form and given some of her body language, given some of her quotes so far this year, I think Sabalenka has got to be the favourite. I'm very surprised by that,” he said. (0:18 onwards)

Wertheim continued that it was also surprising to see Madison Keys, who won a Grand Slam title in January (Australian Open), so low on the order.

“Not only the winner of the previous Major, but someone who's made deep runs at Roland Garros before. I'm surprised Iga is the favourite - that is based on past history and not recent history.” (1:06 onwards)

From the list of eight players who are the favourites to win the 2025 French Open women's title, five of them have previously won a Grand Slam, while the likes of Andreeva, Rybakina and Zheng are the ones who are chasing their maiden Major.

Iga Swiatek swats away "burnout theories" with strongly-worded statement ahead of Italian Open

Iga Swiatek is the current world number 2. Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek recently made it clear that she was not feeling burnt out or exhausted ahead of the Italian Open, where she is the defending champion. The tennis ace, who is ranked second in the world, had spoken to Polish media and debunked the theories surrounding her apparent exhaustion.

"Sure, sometimes I get irritated on court. Sometimes I'm not as focused as I'd like to be. But I'm working day in, day out, week after week to get better. So there's no reason to issue strange verdicts or come up with completely untrue theories about burnout or exhaustion," Iga Swiatek said.

The five-time Grand Slam champion is one of the best women's players of the current generation and will back herself to find her form as she begins her title defence at the Italian Open and then the French Open.

