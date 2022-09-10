Iga Swiatek gets cheeky in her reply after being praised for her 'nerves of steel' during the US Open SF comeback win against Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek overcame Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to advance to the US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Thursday. Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion, rallied from one set behind to overcome sixth-seeded Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In view of Swiatek's comeback win, Eurosport Polska took to social media to heap praise on her, and captioned the post with:

"Say you have a psyche of steel, not to say you have a psyche of steel, @iga_swiatek," the tweet read, in Polish.

The tweet caught the World No. 1's attention, who responded with a meme expressing her level of apprehension.

Iga Swiatek to lock horns with Ons Jabuer in US Open title clash

US Open finalists Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022.

Iga Swiatek will be eyeing her maiden US Open title when she takes on Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday. The pair have faced each other four times to date, with the head-to-head tied at 2-2.

Speaking at her post-match press conference, Swiatek stated that the match against Jabeur will be a challenging one since the Tunisian has made significant "progress" and is a "tough" opponent.

"Well, I mean, there are a lot of challenges because she's a really solid player and she's second in the race right now. You know, Wimbledon final. She didn't get points for that. But it shows how much progress she has done, you know. She has different game style than most of the players. She has a great touch. All these things mixed up, yeah, she's just a tough opponent," Iga Swiatek said.

"That's why probably our matches are, yeah, always kind of physical and really tight, even though the scores may be -- I don't know what was the score in Rome, but I remember it as a really tight match anyway, because there were a lot of ads, I think. Yeah, she's just a tough opponent and fully deserves to be in the final. I think it's going to be a great battle," she added.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



No.1 Iga Swiatek

No.2 Ons Jabeur



They'll play for the Race to the WTA Finals:No.1 Iga SwiatekNo.2 Ons JabeurThey'll play for the #USOpen title on Saturday. Race to the WTA Finals:No.1 Iga SwiatekNo.2 Ons JabeurThey'll play for the #USOpen title on Saturday. https://t.co/G13OfNHjia

Reflecting on her US Open semifinal victory against Sabalenka, Swiatek claimed during her post-match courtside interview that she formulated a game plan to bring down the Belarusian during the toilet break.

"I tried to use that time to really try to think about what to change and really, I remember when I was younger, all I did in the bathroom between sets was cry," Swiatek said, adding, "This time I can actually think about what to change and actually problem solve. I'm pretty glad I did that because I got a new idea for the second set."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh