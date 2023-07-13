Iga Swiatek hangs on to World No. 1 spot after Aryna Sabalenka falls in Wimbledon SF

Aryna Sabalenka was one set away from taking the World No. 1 spot from Iga Swiatek but thanks to Ons Jabeur, the Pole will hang on to it for some more time.

Facing off in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Sabalenka took the first set against Jabeur in the tiebreaker 7-6(5). The Belarusian went up a break in the second set as well and looked on course to making her first final at SW19.

With Swiatek having exited the tournament in the quarterfinals, falling to former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina, all Sabalenka had to do to become World No. 1 was reach the final. However, Jabeur staged a remarkable comeback, taking the second set 6-4 with a final break of serve and forcing a decider.

In the third set, it was the Tunisian all the way, as Ons Jabeur broke serve decisively to take the set 6-3 in remarkable fashion. This marks the second year in a row that the former World No. 2 is reaching the Wimbeldon final. Last year, she lost to Elena Rybakina in the title round, a loss which she avenged at SW19 this week in the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, Aryna Sabalenka had addressed the possibility of becoming the World No. 1 ahead of her semifinal encounter at SW19, saying she did not want to be distracted by such things.

"I'm trying to focus on myself because I know if I'll start thinking about all this stuff, I'm going to lose my focus on court, my game," Sabalenka had said at her press conference after her quarterfinal win.

In the live rankings, Sabalenka is now less than 500 points behind No. 1 Swiatek. While the four-time Grand Slam champion has 9,315 ranking points to her name, the World No. 2 has 8,845 points under her belt.

Ons Jabeur to take on Marketa Vondrousova in Wimbledon final after downing Aryna Sabalenka

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Following her victory over Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur will now take on Marketa Vondrousova in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Czech bested Elina Svitolina on Thursday to reach the second Grand Slam final of her career, having previously reached the final at the 2019 French Open.

Jabeur, on the other hand, has reached her third Grand Slam final. In addition to the last two finals at Wimbledon, the Tunisian also reached the final at the US Open last year, where she fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Poll : 0 votes