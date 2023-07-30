Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz to play mixed doubles together at Paris 2024 Olympics

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and compatriot Hubert Hurkacz will compete in mixed doubles together at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Hurkacz recently revealed on social media.

The Summer Olympics will begin in Paris on July 26, 2024, followed by the Paralympic Games. Between July 26 and August 11, the French capital will be the center of international sport for nearly a month as it hosts more than 300 competitions.

In light of this, Hubert Hurkacz was asked on social media if he will play mixed doubles with Iga Swiatek at the Olympics next year. The Pole surprisingly responded in the affirmative, sending tennis fans into a frenzy.

"Yes, we will play Olympics mixed doubles with Iga!" he wrote.

The duo previously competed in mixed doubles at the inaugural United Cup in January. They led their team to the semifinals, where they were defeated by the star-studded American team, which included Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, amongst others.

Iga Swiatek wins home title in Warsaw

Iga Swiatek pictured with her Warsaw Open trophy.

Iga Swiatek put on a commanding display to win the Warsaw Open, her home tournament, with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 victory over a worn-out Laura Siegemund on Sunday (July 30).

Despite a hectic schedule over the previous two days, the World No. 1 showed no signs of slowing down as she easily defeated her German opponent. The Pole completely outclassed Siegemund in just 68 minutes.

Swiatek thanked her team and family during her victory speech, saying that while the victory wasn't easy in her home country, she gave it her all despite a demanding schedule and was happy with the outcome.

"I want to thank my team and my family. It's not easy to play in Warsaw, but I'm so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday. I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I'm pretty happy that I did," she said.

Iga Swiatek then lavished praise on her opponent, Laura Siegemund, congratulating her on reaching the finals.

"Laura, what you did yesterday was pretty surreal. I don't know if anyone would be able to survive that, but you did. Congratulations for this run, because it's been a pretty great week, and it's nice that we could play this final," the World No.1 said.