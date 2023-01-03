Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz reveal their dream title, the players they most enjoy playing against, and more

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz recently revealed their dream title, the players they enjoy playing against the most during a fun interaction at the 2023 United Cup.

Both Swiatek and Hurkacz are representing Poland in the new mixed-team tournament. Their efforts propelled Poland to the City Finals, where they will meet team Italy on Wednesday (January 4).

The winner of the match will go on to compete in the United Cup Final Four in Sydney. The team with the best record among Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane runner-ups will also proceed to the Final Four.

In light of that, Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz took part in a game of Partnership in which their knowledge of one another was tested. The two had a good time together and revealed some unknown and intriguing details.

When asked what their partner's dream title is, Swiatek mentioned Wimbledon and the United Cup, while Hurkacz opted for Wimbledon and the Australian Open.

"Well, okay I don't think it's going to be Paris for Iga [Swiatek] because she already won their twice," Hurkacz stated his reason for his choices.

The following question was about the player your partner wants to beat or enjoys playing against, to which Swiatek wrote Pete Sampras' name and Hurkacz wrote former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's name.

Iga Swiatek also disclosed what aspect of her countryman's game she would like to emulate: his serve and volley style. The World No. 10, on the other hand, joked that it was Swiatek's ability to win a lot.

"No, but definitely, Iga's forehand is really big and, you know, the mental strength, it's also pretty solid. Also, being able to handle all the pressure and winning in such a way, it's really, really impressive," Hurkacz remarked.

The three-time Grand Slam champion didn't forget to thank her fellow pole for his remarks, saying:

"Thanks, I am trying my best."

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz reveal each other's biggest weapon on the court

Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz pictured at the 2023 United Cup - Brisbane.

When asked about their partner's biggest weapon on the court, Iga Swiatek replied that it's the aces Hubert Hurkacz fires, and according to Hurkacz, it's Swiatek's forehand.

"Well, I mean it's good, but I would say I feel more confident at other shots," Swiatek replied.

Another question was what is your partner's favorite city to play, to which Iga Swiatek responded with London and Miami. Hubert Hurkacz replied with Indian Wells but later changed it to Paris, given that the World No. 1 has won two Grand Slam titles there at Roland-Garros.

"I am so bad. How bad is this? I mean, of course, Paris. I mean that's, how good is that?" Hurkacz laughed at his mistake.

