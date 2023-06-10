Iga Swiatek lifted her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open after defeating Karolina Muchova in the high-voltage final. However, she did have a little slip-up with the Suzanne Lenglen cup after the match. It provided a lighter moment after an intense clash for the title.

Swiatek entered the final of the French Open without dropping a set and faced a first-time Grand Slam finalist in the form of Muchova. The Pole started the match on fire, winning 9 out of the first 11 games. However, the Czech made a resurgent comeback, winning the second set 7-5.

In the third, Iga Swiatek once again found her focus and showed her experience on the big stage to defend her title. The match ended 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. In the process, Swiatek became the first woman to defend her Grand Slam title since Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championship.

During the presentation ceremony, Swiatek had an embarrassing moment as she accidentally dropped the top of the Suzanne Lenglen cup while lifting it up in triumph. Organizers then helped Swiatek put the top back on, but she decided to remove it and carry on with the celebration.

The World No. 1 addressed the incident in her post-match press conference and apologized for the mishap. Swiatek clarified that she did not mean to be disrespectful to the legendary trophy. She went on to say, with a smile, that this probably won't happen again when she hopefully lifts the trophy in the coming years.

"Yeah, I'm sorry for that. I honestly felt like I'm holding it with my finger, so I guess all these emotions, I don't know, caused that," Swiatek said

"Sorry. I don't mean to be disrespectful. I'm glad that Suzanne Lenglen trophy is fine and it won't happen again probably, but we'll see (smiling). I just hope I'm gonna have a chance to hold it again in future years."

Milestones Iga Swiatek achieved after winning the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek pictured after winning the 2023 French Open

Iga Swiatek reached and surpassed several milestones in tennis after clinching the 2023 French Open, her third French Open title overall. The Pole became the youngest player since 2002 to win four women's singles Grand Slam titles. The last women player to do so was Serena Williams, who won the 1999 US Open, the 2002 Roland Garros, the 2002 Wimbledon, and the 2002 US Open.

Swiatek also became the fourth player in the Open Era to win their first four Grand Slam finals, as she won the 2020, 2022, 2023 Roland Garros, and 2022 US Open finals. Others who have achieved the feat are Roger Federer, Monica Seles, and Naomi Osaka.

Moreover, the 22-year-old is also the first woman to defend their Roland Garros title in 16 years. Justin Henin was the last woman to do so. In fact, Henin, who has four French Open titles in her trophy cabinet, won three consecutive Grand Slams in Paris. She won the tournament in 2005 (d. Mary Pierce), 2006 (d. Svetlana Kuznetsova), and 2007 (Ana Ivanovic).

