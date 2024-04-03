World No. 1 Iga Swiatek shared her thoughts on self-confidence and opened up about her experiences of the expectations people had in terms of how she should look and behave throughout her sports journey.

Swiatek said that one should have the courage to do new things and should not give up even after making mistakes. She said that she always wanted to base her beliefs on her intuition. Talking about self-confidence on her Instagram post as part of the LEGO campaign for children, she wrote:

"Ever since I've started my journey with sports, I've heard other people's expectations about how I should play, how I should look, how I should behave, what I should do. The higher I was in the sport, the more there were. However, I never liked to close myself with certain limits, I wanted to base my belief and experiences, on my intuition."

Iga Swiatek said that self-confidence meant courage to try new things for her. It was also about being sensitive and expressing emotions.

"To me, self confidence means courage, among other things. Courage in trying new things and not giving up even after making a mistake, courage in being sensitive and expressing emotions."

The four-time Grand Slam winner also highlighted the role adults play in the lives of children by allowing them the opportunity to explore things and encouraging them even if they make mistakes.

"This is why the LEGO campaign is so close to me because it shows that in order for children to believe in themselves, we adults should give them the opportunity to explore, build their world, their personality and support them when they make mistakes," Swiatek wrote.

Swiatek has won two WTA 1000 titles this year, with both the wins coming on hard courts. She won the Qatar Open at Doha by beating Elena Rybakina and the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells by defeating Maria Sakkari.

"It was pretty natural for me"- Iga Swiatek on playing in clay courts

Iga Swiatek with the French Open trophy in 2023

Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, said that playing on clay courts was quite natural for her. She said that she played on clay courts in all seasons and the surface suited her style of play.

"This (clay courts) was my favorite surface. It was pretty natural for me," she told the media at Indian Wells.

"I was raised on it played in summer on clay, in winter on clay. I wouldn't say there was any learning process because thatwas my game style," she added.

Iga Swiatek has won two consecutive French Open titles and has won 25 out of her past 26 matches at Roland Garros.

There is an additional incentive for Swiatek in clay courts this year as the Olympics will be held on the clay courts of Paris after the French Open championship.