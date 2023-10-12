"Iga Swiatek is an introvert, so is Naomi Osaka who has more endorsements than Taylor Swift has hits" - Tennis journalist claims Pole is not "boring"

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently stated that even though Iga Swiatek is an introvert like Naomi Osaka, she is not boring.

After a poor spell following the French Open according to her standards, Swiatek returned among the winners with her triumph at the China Open. She defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-2 in the decider on Sunday, October 10. Notably during her Beijing campaign, she only dropped one set in six games.

The Pole is known for her introverted personality but at the same time, she minces no words at press conferences. Her protests against lighter balls, late finishes, and hate comments are a great testimony to her straightforwardness.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has also been criticized for her fashion choices. Recently, former American tennis player Jimmy Arias expressed his opinion that wearing a hat hides Swiatek's personality from tennis fans.

In the light of all the flak she has received, Jon Wertheim came out in support of the World No. 2, saying:

"The critiques, if that’s the right word, of her personality seem so errant. She has little interest in the look-at-me game or fashion or the trappings of celebrity. Good for her. She doesn’t make outrageous comments or social media provocations? Good for her. She doesn’t betray much emotion when she plays or magnetizes fans. Good for her." (via Sports Illustrated)

Wertheim drew parallels between Swiatek and Osaka suggesting being a lone ranger doesn't make anyone boring. He mentioned the Pole was brave enough to extend her support to the Ukrainians.

"Iga Swiatek is an introvert. So is Naomi Osaka, who has more endorsements than Taylor Swift has hits. But that doesn’t make her boring. She reads books. She has interests beyond tennis. She has political opinions—note the Ukrainian flag pin on her ball cap," he said.

"She doesn’t traffic in talking points and gives “didn’t-have-that-on-my-bingo-card” answers. Her sportsmanship is impeccable. Her reverence for tennis history is strong," he added.

"Fans need to readjust the way they see Iga Swiatek" - Jon Wertheim

Iga Swiatek signs autographs: 2022 WTA Finals

Jon Wertheim continued his argument claiming that tennis fans needed to change their perspective regarding Iga Swiatek. He also opined that she need not make any changes to her personality.

"She [Swiatek] needs to do very little differently. Fans need to readjust the way they see her. Her representatives need to readjust how they position her. The sport ought to be thankful it has her," Wertheim said.

Iga Swiatek now prepares for the WTA Finals scheduled to begin on October 29 in Cancun, Mexico. She withdrew from the Billie Jean Cup citing fatigue.

"I'm already feeling the hardships of this season and I can't imagine playing two tournaments just two days apart," the Pole said after beating Coco Gauff in the semifinals of the China Open.

